Mamata’s only concern is making nephew Abhishek Banerjee next Bengal CM: Amit Shah

Accusing Mamata Banerjee of nepotism, Amit Shah said she is only worried about making her nephew Abhishek Banerjee the next Chief Minister of West Bengal.

December 19, 2020 / 08:36 PM IST
Amit Shah at the December 19 election rally in West Midnapore (Image: Twitter/ Amit Shah)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on December 19 that Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be “all alone” by the time the state goes to polls in 2021.

Accusing Mamata of nepotism, Shah said she is only worried about making her nephew Abhishek Banerjee the next Chief Minister of West Bengal, reported News18.

Amit Shah made these comments at his rally in West Midnapore district while welcoming former Trinamool leader Suvendu Adhikari to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Hitting out at the incumbent government in West Bengal over continued political violence, he accused TMC of being corrupt and told Mamata to expect many more of her party leaders to switch over to BJP in the coming months.

He said: “Didi, this is just the beginning. Wait for a few more days and there will be a tsunami in Bengal. You will be left all alone in the party.”

Beaming with confidence in Mamata’s turf, Amit Shah claimed that the saffron party will the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal and that it will form the next government with more than 200 of the 294 seats.

Shah said: “I want to say it clearly that the BJP will form the next government in West Bengal with more than 200 seats. Political violence and intimidation by the TMC will not yield any benefit.”
