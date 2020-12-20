MARKET NEWS

With eye on 2021 Bengal polls, Amit Shah visits Visva Bharati University, holds roadshow in Bolpur

Union Home Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah is on a two-day visit to West Bengal which will head for assembly elections in April-May 2021.

Moneycontrol News
December 20, 2020 / 03:39 PM IST
File image of Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah at the December 19 rally in West Bengal (Image: Twitter/@AmitShah)

Union Home Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah held a roadshow in Bolpur, West Bengal. Shah is on a two-day visit to Bengal, which will head for Legislative Assembly elections in April-May 2021.

Earlier in the day, Shah visited the iconic Sangeet Bhawan of Visva Bharati University, Shantiniketan. "The aura of Gurudev Tagore is still very much here. We are committed to fulfill Gurudev Tagore’s dream and restore the lost glory of Bengal," he said in a tweet.

Shah also paid tributes to Rabindranath Tagore at the Rabindra Bhawan in Shantiniketan. “Gurudev's contribution to India's freedom movement will forever be remembered and his thoughts will continue to inspire our generations to come,” he said.

Shah also visited the Upasana Griha (prayerhouse) and Sangeet Bhavan, where students of the university rendered Rabindra Sangeet in a cultural programme.

As many as 10 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs), including former Trinamool Congress heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari joined BJP in Shah’s presence at the Midnapore rally on December 19.

Accusing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of nepotism, Shah claimed during the rally that she is only worried about making her nephew Abhishek Banerjee the next CM of West Bengal.

Hitting out at the incumbent government in Bengal over continued political violence, Shah accused Trinamool of being corrupt and told CM Banerjee to expect many more of her party leaders to switch over to BJP in the coming months.

“Didi, this is just the beginning. Wait for a few more days and there will be a tsunami in Bengal. You will be left all alone in the party,” he said.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Amit Shah #BJP #Politics #west bengal
first published: Dec 20, 2020 03:39 pm

