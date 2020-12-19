MARKET NEWS

Suvendu Adhikari joins BJP at Amit Shah's Midnapore rally

Suvendu Adhikari had just resigned from the ruling Trinamool Congress, ahead of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections.

Moneycontrol News
December 19, 2020 / 03:37 PM IST
Former Trinamool heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his Midnapore rally on December 19. The development comes ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections in West Bengal.

The veteran leader, who had been “disgruntled” with Trinamool for months, had tendered his resignation as a member of TMC and from all positions held by him in the party just two days ago on December 17.

Adhikari was considered West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee’s right hand. He is credited to having catapulted Mamata to power and was also the face of the Nandigram struggle. The TMC MLA, who represented Nandigram constituency in Purba Medinipur district, had resigned from the state cabinet in November.

Shortly after, two other TMC leaders -- Colonel (Retired) Diptangshu Choudhary, the Chairman of South Bengal State Transport Corporation (SBSTC), and Jitendra Tiwari, the Chairman of the Board of Administrators, Asansol Municipal Corporation -- also announced they are quitting the party.

Silbhadra Dutta, TMC MLA from Barrackpore and Banasri Maity TMC MLA from Uttar Kanthi, have also quit the party.

