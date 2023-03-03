Tipra Motha has a bright future in Tripura politics, say analysts

Tipra Motha led by royal scion Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma emerged as the second-largest party in Tripura. (Picture credit: @PradyotManikya Twitter account)

Tipra Motha, Tripura’s new political entrant that made a big-bang debut in the Assembly polls, has emerged as a strong opposition in the state with political observers saying that the party has a bright future in the tribal belt.

The party, led by royal scion Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma on March 2, emerged as the second-largest party by winning 13 out of 42 seats in its maiden Assembly poll battle.

The party gave a tough fight to the candidates of BJP and its ally Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) on eight seats besides clinching four Assembly seats where CPI(M) had strong support.

“In view of the results, Tipra Motha is the most energetic and best political force in the state. Within four years’ time, the party’s chief has taken the major political space,” said political commentator Sanjoy Hazarika.

The potential

Making its presence in the state Assembly, the party will play best with the Centre to ensure development is extended to the tribal-dominated areas under Sixth Schedule, he added.

“Tipra Motha party has the potential to shape politics in Tripura if it continues to fight for the rights of the indigenous people of Tripura,” said Hazarika.

The party contested the election on the poll plank of “Greater Tipraland”, demanding a separate state for the indigenous people, which comprises 30 percent of Tripura's population.

However, after winning 13 seats, Pradyot, a former Congressman, has decided that his party will sit in opposition to perform the role of a “constructive opposition” and not to be with the opposition Left and Congress.

Poll alignments

Political analyst Rasheed Kidwai says Tirpra Motha could have come to power as well if there would have been a common consensus or agreement with the Left and Congress.

“The party has mostly affected the vote share of Left-Congress. The party instead of sitting in opposition could have become the ruling party if opposition parties like CPI (M) or Congress would have made better arrangements on seat sharing,” Kidwai added.

On the outcome of Tripura results, Pradeep Gupta of Axis My India, said the majority of the voters have cited development and schemes of Central government as one of the main reasons for voting for the BJP.

“The victory of BJP and its alliance partner IPFT in Tripura was a result of various elements at play. BJP’s strategy of replacing Biplab Dev in 2022 with new chief minister Dr Manik Saha, delivery of free ration by the government and the split of the opposition votes due to the emergence of Tipra Mohta particularly led to this result,” said Gupta.