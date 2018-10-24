Telangana Polls 2018: TJS upset over seat sharing with Congress

The opposition alliance consisting of Congress, Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) for the Telangana Assembly elections is facing conflict over seat-sharing.

TJS President M Kodandaram has come under pressure from party leaders to break away from the ‘Mahakutami (grand alliance)’ if their seat-sharing demands are not met.

According to a report by The Times of India, Congress has offered TJS nine seats for the Telangana polls. Telangana has a 119-member Legislative Assembly. The party is believed to have slim chances of winning in four of these nine seats.

The state will head for polls on December 7 and the counting of votes will happen on December 11 along with Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram and Rajasthan.

According to the report, some senior leaders are upset and are forcing Kodandaram to shrug off his ‘soft-approach’ and strike a hard-bargain with Congress. They have asked Kodandaram to break away from the alliance if the party is not given desired number of seats.

The party is also staring at a split within, with multiple leaders threatening to quit the party if they do not get the desired seats, the report suggests.

Another alliance partner CPI has expressed displeasure over seat allocation and has also indicated possibility of it contesting independently.