Telangana Assembly Polls 2018: TRS considers schemes worth Rs 10,000 crore-15,000 crore for SC, ST

In an effort to woo Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) voters in the upcoming Assembly elections, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) may announce special growth engine schemes for the communities in its poll manifesto.

The schemes will be designed with a budget outlay of Rs 10,000-15,000 crore for SCs and Rs 6,000-10,000 crore for STs, reports Telangana Today.

As per the report, the TRS manifesto committee on SC and ST welfare issues met recently to discuss and prepare the wish list of the communities in the presence of Kadiyam Srihari, deputy chief minister of the state.

In the meeting, the committee members discussed the introduction of special growth engine schemes for SCs and STs on the lines of caste-based schemes launched by the state government for various communities during its tenure.

As a part of it, the members discussed proposals to introduce Telangana life insurance scheme for SC/STs. Other proposals include increasing reservations for communities as per 2011 Census, besides providing financial assistance to unemployed youth without bank linkage. Establishment of a separate corporation for integrated development of tribal gram panchayats is also under consideration.

Earlier, party chief and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao on October 16 announced key promises from the party’s election manifesto.

It included farm loan waiver of up to Rs 1 lakh to benefit 42 lakh farmers, hike in Rythu Bandhu benefits from Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000, increase in Aasara pensions, relaxation in age limit for old-age pensioners from 65 years to 57 years, setting up one food processing unit for every two assembly constituencies by women self-help groups with subsidised loans and more.

The TRS election manifesto is likely to be released in the first week of November.

Telangana will head for polls on December 7. Counting of votes for the state will happen along with Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram and Rajasthan on December 11.