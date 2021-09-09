MARKET NEWS

Politics

Sharad Pawar meets Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

An NCP office-bearer said that Pawar reached Thackeray's official bungalow "Varsha" around 12.45 pm.

PTI
September 09, 2021 / 02:03 PM IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Thursday called on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at his official residence here, where they are expected to discuss various issues related to the state government.

NCP shares power with Shiv Sena and Congress in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Thackeray, who is also the president of Shiv Sena.

The meeting between the two leaders comes amid several issues being faced by the government and the ruling paries, like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) initiating a probe against former home minister Anil Deshmukh after the CBI filed its FIR against the NCP leader on charges of corruption and misuse of official position.

The ED had recently also summoned Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra minister Anil Parab for questioning in the money laundering case registered against Deshmukh.

Along with these points, the two leaders might also discuss the issue of nomination of 12 names to the state Legislative Council from the Governor's quota, which is still pending, the NCP office-bearer said.

Earlier this month, CM Thackeray along with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat had met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari seeking his approval for clearing the 12 names.

The NCP functionary said that the demand of reinstating the OBC reservation in local governing bodies and the heavy rains wreaking havoc in the Marathwada region of the state of late could also be discussed the meeting.
Tags: #India #Politics #Sharad Pawar #Uddhav Thackeray
first published: Sep 9, 2021 02:04 pm

