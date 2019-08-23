App
Politics
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2019 01:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC grants interim protection to Chidambaram in ED case; no relief in CBI matter

However, Chidambaram will continue to be in custody as the apex court, did not intervene in the CBI case in which he has been sent for custodial interrogation of the agency till August 26.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Chidambaram

Congress leader P Chidambaram was on Friday granted protection from arrest by the Supreme Court in the money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate in the INX Media case.

A bench comprising justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna posted both the matters for hearing on Monday, August 26.

The hearing witnessed exchange of words between prosecution counsel and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and senior advocate and Chidambaram's party colleagues Kapil Sibal and A M Singhvi.

SG Mehta vehemently opposed the order granting protection from arrest to Chidambaram in the money laundering case registered by the ED.

First Published on Aug 23, 2019 01:22 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

