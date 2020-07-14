Rajasthan political crisis: Sachin Pilot-loyalist MLAs demand floor test in state Assembly

Amid the political crisis in Rajasthan, the demand for a floor test by the members of the Sachin Pilot camp has gained momentum, with state Food and Civil Supply Minister Ramesh Meena saying this will make it clear how many MLAs are with the Ashok Gehlot government. Meena, a Pilot loyalist, is among the Congress legislators who skipped both the Congress legislature party meetings on Monday and Tuesday.

"Floor test should be conducted in the assembly. This will expose the claim that the Ashok Gehlot government has the support of 109 MLAs," Meena said on Tuesday.

He, however, refused to say anything further.

Congress MLA Deependra Singh Shekhawat too had raised the same demanded on Monday.

"We want a floor test at the earliest, which will make the situation crystal clear. We are with the Congress and Congress (state) president Sachin Pilot," Singh had told reporters yesterday.

The Ashok Gehlot camp has claimed that 109 MLAs, both of Congress and others, are in support of the government.

Another Congress MLA Murari Lal Meena, who is close to Sachin Pilot, alleged that Chief Minister Gehlot neglected party leaders and workers who worked hard for five years.

In a tweet, he claimed that the communities in eastern Rajasthan which cast votes in favour of the Congress were being neglected and promises made in elections not fulfilled.

Improvement is necessary to saving the Congress. Otherwise the party will get only 11 seats in 2023 (assembly elections), Meena said.