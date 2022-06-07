English
    Rahul Gandhi visits Sidhu Moosewala's house in Punjab

    Rahul Gandhi, who landed at the Chandigarh airport this morning, drove straight to the singer's native village Moosa here.

    PTI
    June 07, 2022 / 12:34 PM IST

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the residence of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in Mansa district on Tuesday to express condolences to his family. Gandhi, who landed at the Chandigarh airport this morning, drove straight to the singer's native village Moosa here.

    Several Congress leaders including Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa, former deputy chief minister O P Soni and other party leaders accompanied him. Security has been tightened outside the residence of Moosewala in the wake of Gandhi's visit.

    Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mansa on May 29. Gandhi was abroad when the killing took place and returned over the weekend.

    Moosewala, who had joined the Congress December last year, had unsuccessfully contested from the Mansa seat in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections. On Saturday, the parents of Moosewala had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here. Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Bhgawant Mann had also expressed grief with the family.

    Senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa had written to CM Mann, urging him to "transfer the murder case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or the National Investigation Agency (NIA) so that justice can be delivered to the family at the earliest".
    Tags: #India #Moosewala #Politics #Punjab #Rahul Gandhi
    first published: Jun 7, 2022 12:24 pm
