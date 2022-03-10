Punjab Election Results 2022 | No prominent member from Badal family in assembly first time in 30 years

Punjab assembly election 2022: Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal and Congress’ Manpreet Badal are the top two gainers. (Images: Facebook)

The sweep by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab elections has meant that there will be no member in the assembly from Badals, the state's most prominent political family.

Political heavyweights from the Badals in the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) including party patriarch and five-term chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, his son, and former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal, lost to AAP candidates from seats considered party strongholds.

Manpreet Singh Badal, Punjab's former finance minister who is Sukhbir Badal's cousin, and Bikram Singh Majithia who is Sukhbir’s brother-in-law have also been defeated in the Punjab assembly elections, the results of which are being declared on March 10.

The last time the Badals were out of the assembly was during the 1992 elections when SAD boycotted the assembly polls.

Bikram Singh Majithia's wife Ganieve Kaur won from her husband's home turf - the Majitha assembly seat, however.

Parkash Singh Badal's son-in-law Adaish Partap Singh Kairon lost the Patti assembly seat in the Tarn Taran.

The AAP is headed for a landslide victory unseating the Congress in Punjab as it was leading in at least 92 seats against the Congress party’s 18 seats in the 117-member house. SAD which contested polls in alliance with BSP could not win more than 4 seats.