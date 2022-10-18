Prudent Electoral Trust gave over Rs 464.8 cr to parties; BJP got Rs 336.5 crore

The Prudent Electoral Trust donated Rs 464.81 crore to various political parties, with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party receiving the biggest share of Rs 336.5 crore in the 2021-22 fiscal.

According to its contribution report for the financial year 2021-22 submitted to the Election Commission, the Trust received Rs 464.83 crore as contributions from various sources, including corporate houses, and donated Rs 464. 81 crore.

Said to be one of the richest electoral trusts, it gave Rs 336.5 crore to the BJP in 26 installments. The trust also donated money to the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Shiromani Akali Dal, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Samajwadi Party, YSR Congress, Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress which has now merged with BJP and Goa Forward Party.

Congress received Rs 16.5 crore, AAP Rs 16.31 crore, SAD Rs seven crore, Rs one crore to Punjab Lok Congress, Rs 40 crore to TRS, Rs 27 crore to SP, Rs 20 crore to YSR Congress and Rs 50 lakh to Goa Forward Party. Serum Institute, the makers of the Covishield vaccine, contributed Rs 45 crore to the trust, while Hetero Drugs Ltd and Hetero Labs Ltd contributed Rs 5 crore each, and Torrent Pharma Rs two crore.

Bharti Airtel and its allied companies contributed Rs 52.5 crore. Arcelor Mittal Design and Engineering Centre Pvt Ltd and Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel India Ltd together contributed Rs 130 crore to the trust.