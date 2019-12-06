PM Modi pays tributes to B R Ambedkar on his death anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday pad tributes to B R Ambedkar on his 63rd death anniversary, saying he gave the country a "unique gift" in the form of the Constitution. One of the principal architects of the Indian Constitution, Ambedkar died in Delhi in 1956.

Tributes to Babasaheb (as he was popularly called), who dedicated his life for social justice, on his Mahaparinirvana (usually referred to the ultimate state of nirvana).

"He gave unique gift to the country in the form of the Constitution, which is the cornerstone of our democracy. A grateful nation will always be indebted to him," the PM tweeted.

Modi also posted a video in which he describes the Constitution "a fine example of time management and productivity which encourages us to fulfil our duties in a record time".