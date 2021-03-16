PC Chacko joins NCP days after quitting Congress

PC Chacko (right) joins NCP in presence of Sharad Pawar (Photo: ANI)

Former Congress leader PC Chacko formally joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on March 16. His switch over comes days after he resigned from the primary membership of the Congress party.

"I am formally joining the NCP today. NCP is part of the Left Democratic Front in Kerala. Once again, I am back in the LDF as a part of NCP," news agency ANI quoted Chacko as saying.

Chacko was accompanied by Communist Party of India (Marxist) chief Sitaram Yechury at the press briefing in Delhi, where he confirmed his decision to join the NCP. The CPI(M) leads the ruling LDF coalition in Kerala.

Chacko was formally inducted into the NCP in presence of party president Sharad Pawar and former Union minister Praful Patel.

In his first remarks after his entry into the NCP fold, he targeted the Centre-ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Today, the need is the unity of the opposition. A united opposition should emerge as an alternative to the BJP. I don't see that initiative in the party which I was a member of earlier," Chacko said.

Pawar, welcoming the entry of Chacko into his party, said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has also appreciated his entry into the LDF.

"Kerala CM called me and told me that the Left is happy with PC Chacko joining the NCP," he said.

The 74-year-old Chacko has been associated with Kerala's politics for the last four decades. A four-term Lok Sabha MP, his exit from the Congress comes days before the assembly polls in which the United Democratic Front (UDF) is considered as the prime contender to challenge the Vijayan-led LDF.