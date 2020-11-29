Owaisi responds to Adityanath's 'Hyderabad renaming' remark, says 'your generation will end but the name will remain'

Hitting back at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on his remark that Hyderabad can be renamed as Bhagyanagar, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that the CM’s generation will end but the city will continue to be called Hyderabad.

Addressing a campaign meeting for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the December 1 Hyderabad civic polls on November 28, the UP CM said that the city will be renamed Bhagyanagar if the saffron party is voted to power in the state.



#WATCH | Some people were asking me if Hyderabad can be renamed as Bhagyanagar. I said - why not. I told them that we renamed Faizabad as Ayodhya & Allahabad as Prayagraj after BJP came into power in UP. Then why Hyderabad can't be renamed as Bhagyanagar?: UP CM Yogi Adityanath pic.twitter.com/hy7vvSLH0z

— ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2020

The election is to make the "Bhagya" (fortune ) of Bhagyanagar, Adityanath said. "....When BJP was not there in (in power) Uttar Pradesh, people knew the name of the district of Ram Janmabhoomi as Faizabad. We came and gave the name Ayodhya. If Faizabad can become Ayodhya, if Allahabad can become Prayagraj, then Hyderabad can also become Bhagyanagar again," he said.

Giving a sharp reaction to Adityanath, Owaisi said, "... Your entire generation will end but Hyderabad's name will remain as Hyderabad, the elections are between Hyderabad and Bhagyanagar, and if you want Hyderabad not to be renamed then vote for Majlis."

The Hyderabad MP further asked, “They want to rename. They (BJP) want to rename everywhere. You will be renamed, but not Hyderabad. UP's Chief Minister comes here and says he will rename (Hyderabad). Have you taken a contract for this?”



#WATCH AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi says in Hyderabad, "They want to rename. They (BJP) want to rename everywhere. You will be renamed, but not Hyderabad. UP's Chief Minister comes here and says he will rename (Hyderabad). Have you taken a contract for this?... (28.11.2020) https://t.co/111Y86HBlc pic.twitter.com/m2iqjNmBtH — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2020

The AIMIM chief also took a jibe on massive campaigning for the local body election, as he said, "It doesn't look like Hyderabad election, it is as if we are electing a PM in place of Narendra Modi. I was at a rally in Karwan and said that everyone has been called here, a child said they should've called Trump too. He was right, only Trump is left."

The leaders of the ruling party Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS), BJP, AIMIM and Congress have begun an extensive campaign in the city ahead of polls to the 150-ward Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

