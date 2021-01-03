Mamata Banerjee sidelined other leaders to secure nephew’s future in politics: Suvendu Adhikari

TMC turncoat Suvendu Adhikari

Trinamool Congress turncoat Suvendu Adhikari, on January 2, accused West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee of sidelining other party leaders to secure the political career of nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

An India Today report quoted the BJP leader as saying: “Mamata Banerjee sidelined leaders to establish Abhishek.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader who was once a TMC heavyweight and the face of the Nandigram conflict has further said that he felt tortured during his time with the party. Adhikari added that Mamata’s party has turned into a “private limited company” where she is the chairperson and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee is the managing director.

Will work as a disciplined soldier of BJP: Suvendu Adhikari

Notably, 15 TMC councillors led by Suvendu Adhikari’s younger brother Soumendu also quit TMC to join the BJP on January 1, ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections.

Suvendu Adhikari has said that Trinamool is set to witness more such defections to the BJP in the days to come.

He said: “Thousands of booth management workers will join the BJP. I will ensure the joinings every day.”