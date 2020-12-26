MARKET NEWS

Will work as a disciplined soldier of BJP: Suvendu Adhikari

PTI
December 26, 2020 / 05:41 PM IST
Suvendu Adhikari

Suvendu Adhikari, TMC's Nandigram face who has joined BJP, on Saturday said that he will work as a disciplined soldier of the saffron party to bring it to power in West Bengal in the 2021 state polls.

"We will work so that BJP comes to power in the state and transform West Bengal into Sonar Bangla (Golden Bengal). West Bengal has to be handed over to the hands of the able leader Narendra Modi", he said.

Adhikari said, "In BJP we will work as a disciplined soldier of the party to dislodge TMC and put BJP in power in the assembly polls in 2021".

He said that it was due to Syama Prasad Mukherjee, the founder of Jan Sangh who raised his voice against Bengal getting transferred to Pakistan during partition that "We are able to live in present day West Bengal".

Referring to PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, Adhikari said many states have taken advantage of it to benefit farmers. But West Bengal government has denied and deprived the farmers from getting those benefits.

"It is a need that the party which is ruling the country also comes to power here (in Bengal)", he said.

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said "Didi (Mamata Banerjee) is saying that BJP is an outsider party. Bengal was going to Pakistan. It was Syama Prasad Mukherjee who raised his voice against this and present day West Bengal is here due to him".

Hitting out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the "outsider" controversy, Vijayvargiya said she even considers Prime Minister Narendra Modi an outsider.

The world recognises Modi's leadership but not Banerjee, he said.

"Modi is respected by the people of Balochistan in Pakistan and sends rakhi to him. Even Amit Shah is termed as an outsider by her. She is trying to create a wave by crying outsiders against people who come to West Bengal".

Vijayvargyia said that the car of TMC MP Sunil Mondal, who recently the saffron party, was attacked by TMC workers while coming to BJP office durng the day.

"I have given a report to the union home minister", he added.

Continuing his criticism of Banerjee, he said that while she wears a white saree and chappal her nephew (Abhishek Banerjee) wears a spectacle which costs Rs 25 lakh and stays in a Rs seven crore residence which has an escalator. "This is what the Trinamool Congress leaders are saying".

"Who is behind cattle smuggling, syndicates ? It is her nephew who is all behind these", he alleged.

"TMC is running dictatorship in the state. In BJP democracy prevails", Vijayvargiya added.

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh claimed that the party's wings are spreading acoss the state. Modi's Mann Ki Baat programme on radio will be aired in every booth on December 27.

National vice-president of BJP Mukul Roy claimed that TMC will go into oblivion in the next assembly polls.

BJP knows how to give respect to its workers unlike TMC. "TMC will taste defeat surely", he added.
PTI
TAGS: #BJP #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Suvendu Adhikari #TMC
first published: Dec 26, 2020 05:41 pm

