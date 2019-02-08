App
Last Updated : Feb 08, 2019 03:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mamata Banerjee is a 'demoness', can't be Jhansi ki Rani: Giriraj Singh

Singh said the TMC chief cannot be compared with Jhansi ki Rani, as it would be an insult to the brave queen.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
A day after the Trinamool Congress called her Jhansi ki Rani of the modern times, Union minister Giriraj Singh on February 8 alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was a demoness who had destroyed the state. He said the TMC chief cannot be compared with Jhansi ki Rani, as it would be an insult to the brave queen.

"It is like an insult to Jhansi ki Rani. Someone who can murder those who speak against her cannot be Jhansi ki Rani or Padmavati... She has destroyed Bengal," Singh alleged, terming Banerjee a "putana" (demoness).

Singh said Banerjee did not have the strength to be these women.

"The person who supports Rohingyas and Bangladeshi infiltrators... Someone who speaks of breaking India and stopping Hindus cannot be called Jhansi ki Rani who strived for uniting the country," he told reporters.

TMC leader Dinesh Trivedi on February 7 called Banerjee "today's Jhansi ki Rani" and warned the BJP government that like the brave queen, the TMC chief would not be cowed down by "attacks" as the people were with her party.

"Recently a movie called Manikarnika was released.... We are reminded of Queen of Jhansi.... Who was Rani Jhansi? She was an ordinary women whom people chose that she should guard Jhansi.

"In Bengal also there is Rani Jhansi whose name is Mamata Banerjee. Mamata Banerjee said that 'sar kata sakte haen lekin sar jhuka sakte nahin' (we are ready to be beheaded but will not kowtow). She is today's Rani Jhansi who is an ordinary women and not a queen," he had said.
First Published on Feb 8, 2019 03:22 pm

tags #India #Politics

