App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 04, 2019 06:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha polls | How the states voted in 2014 — Part 1: South India

A look at how the southern Indian states voted in the 2014 Lok Sabha election

Nachiket Deuskar @PartTimeBowler
Whatsapp

Arithmetic permutations and combinations are being calculated as India inches closer to the Lok Sabha elections. The country will head for polls in seven phases from April 11 to May 19. The counting of votes will happen on May 23.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is hoping to retain power along with its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners. They are being challenged by the Indian National Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) and other Opposition parties.

Multiple opinion surveys have predicted the possibility of a hung Parliament. They also predict that the BJP, which nearly swept northern India in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, will face heavy losses there. Therefore, to offset those losses, the saffron party is trying to make inroads into eastern, north-eastern and southern India.

Here’s a look at how the southern states voted in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls:

related news

Karnataka

This is the only state in southern India where the BJP enjoys significant support and has a robust organisation. Ahead of the general election, former chief minister BS Yeddyurappa returned to the BJP fold and merged his party. This significantly propelled the party’s performance, winning 17 out of the state’s 28 seats.

The Congress came second with nine seats while the Janata Dal (Secular) won two.

In terms of vote share, the BJP was placed first (43.37 percent), then Congress (41.15 percent) and followed by JD(S) (11.07 percent).

Karnataka

Kerala

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) got the better of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala. The UDF won 12 out of the state’s 20 seats: Congress (eight), Indian Union Muslim League (two), Kerala Congress (Mani) (one) and Revolutionary Socialist Party (one).

The LDF won the remaining eight: Communist Party of India (Marxist) (five), Communist Party of India (one) and two Independents that it had supported.

The UDF and the LDF had a vote share of around 40.7 percent and 38.4 percent, respectively.

Kerala

Also read: Opinion | UDF is set to sweep Kerala following Rahul Gandhi's candidature

Telangana

The state headed into polls, ahead of its official bifurcation from Andhra Pradesh, to elect its first Assembly and its first set of 17 Lok Sabha Members of Parliament (MP).

The bifurcation clearly had its effect on the election which saw 11 members of the pro-bifurcation Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) get elected.

The Congress managed to win two seats in the state. The BJP and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) were fighting in an alliance and managed to win one seat each in the state.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress Party won one seat while All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM)’s Asaduddin Owaisi retained the family bastion of Hyderabad.

Telangana

Andhra Pradesh

The TDP-BJP alliance won 17 out of the 25 seats in the state heading for bifurcation. The YSRCP picked up the remaining eight seats.

The Congress, which had won 33 out of the 42 seats in the outgoing Lok Sabha, failed to win any seats. Political observers suggest this was because of the decision to grant statehood to Telangana.

Andhra Pradesh

Tamil Nadu

The state was swept by J Jayalalithaa-led All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). The party won 37 out of the state’s 39 seats. This meant that its rival Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) failed to win a single seat in the Lower House of Parliament.

The BJP won the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat while its ally Paattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) won the Dharmapuri seat.

The AIADMK secured 44.9 percent of the votes in the state. Despite not winning a seat, DMK’s secured 23.9 percent of the votes. The BJP and the PMK got 5.5 and 4.4 percent of the votes, respectively.

Tamil Nadu

Union Territories

There are three Union Territories in southern India — Lakshadweep, Puducherry and Andaman and Nicobar. All three territories have one Lok Sabha constituency each.

In 2014, the Lakshadweep seat was won by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)’s Mohammed Faizal, securing 50.2 percent of the votes. Congress’ Muhammed Hamdulla Sayeed finished second with 46.6 percent of the votes.

The lone Puducherry seat was won by All India NR Congress with a 35.6 percent vote share. The All India NR Congress was and remains part of the NDA.

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands Lok Sabha constituency was won by the BJP, with a 48.1 vote stare. The Congress candidate came second with a 44 percent vote share.
First Published on Apr 4, 2019 06:34 pm

tags #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

India Given Information on Myanmar Army's Crackdown Against NE Rebel G ...

This Restaurant Serving Indian Food is Named After a Popular Adult Web ...

Jaitley Defends Electoral Bonds, Ask Opponents to Suggest Alternatives

In New Avengers Endgame Photo, Tony Stark is Giving Out Internship Cer ...

DMK, If Voted to Power, Will Probe Mystery Over Jayalalitha's Death: M ...

Hours After Lending a Helping Hand to Injured Scribes in Wayanad, Rahu ...

'Fair and Handsome' Ad Does not Disparage 'Fair & Lovely', Rules HC

Dhoni Receives a 'Mankad' Warning From Krunal Pandya and Fans are Not ...

Indian Super League to Further Reduce Number of Foreign Players Allowe ...

Advani breaks silence, says BJP never regarded those who disagree with ...

RBI Policy: 'Blue sky' expectations meet some clouds

Congress just stirred the hornet’s nest with its manifesto

Welfare economics trumps market economics

Will stick to fiscal prudence, lower tax rates if voted to power, says ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends lower, Nifty holds 11,600 post RBI policy de ...

Rate-sensitive stocks trade mixed post policy announcement; banks flat ...

Nifty Bank rallies 10% since February monetary policy, analysts see fu ...

RBI Monetary policy: Central Bank cuts GDP forecast to 7.2% from 7.4%

Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, BJP maintains safe distance even as hardline ...

How Narendra Modi managed money: A look at the funds disbursed by Cent ...

Shazam movie review: DC finally realises borrowing the Marvel formula ...

RBI cuts repo by another 25 bps: Central bank’s rate cut spree and t ...

Moise Kean racism row: Possible punishment should fit the crime as rac ...

Christchurch terror attacks: Accused Brenton Tarrant to face 50 murder ...

Kaveri delta: Shrinking area and decreasing farm productivity hit sout ...

How the British transformed, subjugated the Punjab through canals — ...

Samsung phone buying guide (2019): Galaxy S10 to Note 8, best smartpho ...

Exclusive: News of Salman Khan acting in a horror film titled Aadamkho ...

Heath Ledger and the cinematic legacy to worship on his birthday

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors react to Dayaben’s replacemen ...

Ziva Dhoni shifts loyalty, cheers for Mumbai Indians in the most adora ...

Dabangg 3 Exclusive: Salman Khan is hot but the Indore sun is hotter

Game of Thrones 8 Premiere: Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Maisie Willi ...

Ranbir Kapoor poses with Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor for a perfect f ...

Dabangg 3: Sonakshi Sinha returns as Rajjo, starts shooting for the fi ...

Joker Teaser Trailer Review: Joaquin Pheonix skilfully brings the form ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.