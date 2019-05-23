Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: Kanimozhi, Karti Chidambaram leading in Tamil Nadu

DMK leader Kanimozhi and Congress candidate Karti P Chidambaram are among the key candidates leading in the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Kanimozhi was leading state BJP chief Tamilisai Soundararajan by over 32,000 votes in Tuticorin. Congress candidate from Sivaganga Karti P Chidambaram was leading BJP's H Raja by 13,000 votes.

Party candidate from Nilgiris, former Union Minister A Raja, ahead of AIADMK's M Thiyagarajan by over 31,000 votes.

Key candidates of AIADMK and BJP M Thambidurai and Pon Radhakrishnan respectively were trailing in Karur and Kanyakumari against their Congress rivals.