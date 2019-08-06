App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2019 08:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal gets PM Modi's praise for LS speech on Article 370

Participating in the debate on a motion to abrogate special status to J&K and split the state into two Union Territories, Namgyan said the people of Ladakh had been fighting for UT status for the last seven decades.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Image: Jamyang Tsering Namagyan/Twitter
Image: Jamyang Tsering Namagyan/Twitter

BJP member from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal earned the praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his speech in Lok Sabha on August 6 on a motion to abrogate special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.

Participating in the debate on a motion to abrogate special status to J&K and split the state into two Union Territories, Namgyal said the people of Ladakh had been fighting for UT status for the last seven decades. "If Ladakh is today under-developed, then Article 370 and Congress party are responsible for it," the MP said.

In a tweet later, the prime minister said the Ladakh BJP MP coherently presented aspirations of people of the region in his speech.

"My young friend, Jamyang Tseing Namgyal who is @MPLadakh delivered an outstdanding speech in the Lok Sabha while discussing key bills on J&K. He coherently presents the aspirations of our sisters and brothers from Ladakh. It is a must hear," Modi said in the tweet.

Home Minister Amit Shah also praised Namgyal's speech in a tweet.


First Published on Aug 6, 2019 07:50 pm

tags #Article 370 #Current Affairs #India #Politics

