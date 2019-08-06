Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal gets PM Modi's praise for LS speech on Article 370

BJP member from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal earned the praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his speech in Lok Sabha on August 6 on a motion to abrogate special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.

Participating in the debate on a motion to abrogate special status to J&K and split the state into two Union Territories, Namgyal said the people of Ladakh had been fighting for UT status for the last seven decades. "If Ladakh is today under-developed, then Article 370 and Congress party are responsible for it," the MP said.

In a tweet later, the prime minister said the Ladakh BJP MP coherently presented aspirations of people of the region in his speech.



My young friend, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal who is @MPLadakh delivered an outstanding speech in the Lok Sabha while discussing key bills on J&K. He coherently presents the aspirations of our sisters and brothers from Ladakh. It is a must hear! https://t.co/XN8dGcTwx6

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019

Home Minister Amit Shah also praised Namgyal's speech in a tweet.