Kerala Election Result 2021 | Haripad Assembly Constituency: Ramesh Chennithala leads R Sajilal

Kerala’s Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala casts his vote in Haripad. (File image: Twitter/@ANI)

Kerala Assembly Election 2021 Haripad LIVE Updates: Congress opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala is facing a challenge from Communist Party of India (CPI) candidate R Sajilal and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate K Soman.

After a single phase of polling on April 6, amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, counting of votes is underway in Kerala.

It is to be noted that counting is in progress and the lead stands to sway.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the 2021 Kerala assembly election result

The Haripad constituency is facing a triangular contest between Leader of Opposition in Kerala and the United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Ramesh Chennithala, CPI's Sajilal and BJP's Soman.

In the 2021 Assembly polls, Chennithala is trying to retain the seat, which he won in 2015 by beating CPI's P Prasad by a margin of 18,621 votes.

The election is said to be a do-or-die affair for Chennithala. Winning the Haripad seat will catapult him to the chief ministerial candidate if the UDF comes to power in Kerala.

A total of five candidates contested from the Haripad constituency, including Chennithala, Sajilal and Soman. The remaining two are Madhu T of Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) and an independent candidate Niyaz Bharati.

Counting of votes for the assembly polls is also underway across Assam, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and the Union Territory of Puducherry.