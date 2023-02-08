English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    India reformed out of conviction, not compulsion: PM Modi

    PM Narendra Modi said during UPA’S 10-year rule, the country was gripped by terrorism from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and his government worked to eradicate it.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 08, 2023 / 05:17 PM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 9 said India reformed out of conviction, not compulsion and people have got a respite from corruption as well as policy paralysis.

    In his reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Modi trained guns at the United Progressive Alliance (UPA), saying the Congress party lost an opportunity to tap into the country's potential during 2004-14.

    “UPA’s trademark was to ensure every opportunity turns into a problem. World was engaging in technology, but they were stuck in the 2G, cash for a vote and Commonwealth game scams,” said Narendra Modi.

    He said that before 2014, people in India were battling with inflation. PM Modi said during UPA’S 10-year rule, the country was gripped by terrorism from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and his government worked to eradicate it.