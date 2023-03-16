I am hopeful I will be allowed to speak in Parliament: Rahul Gandhi

During his interactions in the UK, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the structures of Indian democracy are under attack and there is a "full-scale assault" on the country's institutions. (Rahul Gandhi (Image: @IYC/Twitter)

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on March 16 said he is hopeful of being allowed to speak in Parliament on March 17 to respond to the allegations levelled against him by the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders.

The Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad said that four ministers have raised allegations against him in the House and it was his right to be allowed to speak on the floor of the House.

“I went to Parliament this morning with the idea of putting what I’ve said what I feel on the floor of the House. I went to the speaker’s chamber and requested him to let me speak, but he was non-committal,” alleged Gandhi adding that, “I am hopeful I will be allowed to speak tomorrow.”

He alleged the uproar started after he gave a speech in Parliament about Adani.

“I had asked some fundamental questions to the Prime Minister about his relationship with the businessman and how Mr Adani has been given pretty much the entire India-Israel defence relationship,” said Rahul Gandhi.

Former president of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa has also made a statement that PM Modi had told him to give the contract to industrialist Gautam Adani, added Rahul.

“What you’re seeing is a test of Indian democracy. After four leaders of the BJP have made an allegation about a Member of Parliament, is that Member of Parliament going to be given the same space that those four ministers have been given or is he going to be told to shut up? That’s what the real question in front of this country is right now,” said Rahul Gandhi.