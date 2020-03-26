App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2020 03:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

First step in right direction: Rahul Gandhi on Centre's financial package

"The Govt announcement today of a financial assistance package, is the first step in the right direction," Gandhi tweeted.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi welcomed the financial package announced by the Centre on Thursday, saying it was the first step in the right direction.

The comments come after the government unveiled a Rs 1.70-lakh-crore economic package involving free food grain and cooking gas to the poor for the next three months, one-time doles to women and poor senior citizens, higher wages to workers and measures to boost liquidity of employees, as it looked to contain the impact of unprecedented nationwide lockdown due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"India owes a debt to its farmers, daily wage earners, labourers, women & the elderly who are bearing the brunt of the ongoing lockdown."

First Published on Mar 26, 2020 03:27 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #Narendra Modi #Nirmala Sitharaman #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

