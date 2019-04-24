App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2019 04:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

'Failed politician' looking for alternative employment in Bollywood: Congress on PM Modi's chat with Akshay Kumar

The Congress's jibe at Modi came after channels aired the Prime Minister's interview with the Bollywood star, who described it as a "candid and completely non political" chat.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his interview to actor Akshay Kumar, the Congress on April 24 said it seems a "failed politician" who is about to be rejected by the people on May 23 is looking for an alternative employment avenue in Bollywood.

The Congress's jibe at Modi came after channels aired the Prime Minister's interview with the Bollywood star, who described it as a "candid and completely non political" chat.

Reacting to the interview, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said: "Akshay Kumar ji is a great actor and we like him. He is a very successful actor. An unsuccessful politician who has decimated India's economy, who has decimated India's jobs, who has made life hell for India's farmers and the poor, is now trying to become a better actor than Akshay Kumar ji."

"It seems a failed politician who is about to be rejected on May 23, 2019, is looking for an alternative employment avenue in Bollywood, but I don't think so, a failed politician like Modi ji will be a successful actor in Bollywood. Akshay Kumar will remain Akshay Kumar," he told reporters.

related news

To another question on the interview, Surjewala said Prime Minister Modi is trying to "become a better actor than Akshay Kumar but he has again failed miserably like he has failed India".

Asked about Modi's remarks in the interview that other prime ministers left early, but he works till 11 PM, Surjewala asked if he used to work in the Prime Minister's Office or he used to do PM's scheduling.

Surjewala alleged that the Prime Minister makes a joke of everything.

"You looted the entire currency of this country and were clapping and laughing during demonetisation. Is the PM's job to make fun of people, make fun of institutions, make fun of people whom the country feels proud of, or will he do some work also," he said.

In the interview, which aimed to unveil "some lesser known facts" about Modi, the prime minister touched upon various aspects of his childhood and his journey before he came to power.
First Published on Apr 24, 2019 03:55 pm

tags #India #Narendra Modi #Politics

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Student Of The Year 2 new song: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara S ...

Akshay Kumar, Narendra Modi full interview: PM gets candid about famil ...

SOTY 2: Punit Malhotra reacts to Kareena Kapoor's wish of Taimur featu ...

EXCLUSIVE! Renee Dhyani and Lalit Bisht had 'marriage plans'; Renee is ...

Hurray! Sara Ali Khan roped in opposite Varun Dhawan in Coolie No 1 re ...

Akshay Kumar, Narendra Modi interview: PM takes a dig at Twinkle Khann ...

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella are soon to be parents; list of celebs who ...

Akshay Kumar, Narendra Modi interview: THIS was the last film he watch ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Priya Dutt’s gesture for brother Sanjay Du ...

Lawyer Claims Two Sacked Employees Behind Conspiracy to Frame CJI, SC ...

Rohit Shekhar's Wife Arrested for His Murder, Police Cite 'Turbulent & ...

Sensex Rallies 490 Points; Nifty Reclaims 11,700-mark

‘If We Don’t, Who Will?’: Grandchildren of Three Former Haryana ...

Only in Kerala: Twitter Hails Rare Photo of 'Political Amity' after Ph ...

Andhra Man Makes Fun KCR's Nose and His 'Poor' State on TikTok, Gets A ...

Asia Badminton Championship: Kidambi Srikanth Knocked Out in First Rou ...

Randeep Singh Surjewala Talking about #SwasthImmunisedIndia

Cigarette Butt Behind Notre Dame Fire? Contractor Admits Workers Smoke ...

Covering political rallies: The heart is in the villages

Iran threatens to block Strait of Hormuz: How it could impact global o ...

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: From slums to A-list actors' bungalows, here's a ...

PM Modi biopic should be released after Lok Sabha polls: EC to SC

More detentions as death toll in Sri Lanka attacks rises to 359

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 490 points higher, Nifty at 11,726; financia ...

Vodafone Idea's Rs 25,000-crore rights issue subscribed only 50% so fa ...

Q4 likely to be a mixed quarter for corporate banks, says Vaibhav Sang ...

Lower hedging cost makes borrowing in dollars attractive for companies ...

India's no-show at China's Belt Road Forum meet no surprise, but New D ...

Lok Sabha election: AGP's vacillation on citizenship bill, U-turn on a ...

The majority is already with Modi; when the Muslim and Dalit quit eati ...

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2: Let's accept that Arya Stark's fir ...

CMIE data shows unemployment rate crossed 8% in first three weeks of A ...

Premier League: Manchester derby could be most important fixture of se ...

The Kolis, one of the oldest fishing communities of Mumbai, face an un ...

Tishani Doshi on Small Days and Nights, writing about marriage and the ...

Xiaomi Redmi Y3, Redmi 7 launched in India, pricing starts at Rs 9,990 ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.