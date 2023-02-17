EC recognises Eknath Shinde faction as real Shiv Sena

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on February 17 recognised Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena and allotted the 'bow and arrow' symbol to it, which was associated with Balasaheb Thackeray’s party.

In its order, the poll panel has said that the legislative wing of Shiv Sena has given a clear answer as to which faction is enjoying majority support. The application of this test in the organisational wing of the party is found to be yielding indeterminable and non-conclusive outcome, the EC added.

MLAs supporting Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde got nearly 76 percent of votes polled in favour of 55 winning Shiv Sena candidates in 2019, the commission said.

“On the basis of foregoing, the Commission in exercise of its powers under Article 324 of the Constitution orders that the party name Shiv Sena and the party symbol bow and arrow will be retained by the petitioner (Eknath Shinde),” said EC in its order.

The poll panel has further said that in view of ongoing

bye-elections for Chinchwad and Kasba Peth of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction which was allotted the name of Shiv Sena and 'Flaming Torch' has been told to retain the name and symbol till elections are done.

The order comes amid the ongoing tussle between the Shinde faction and the Uddhav Thackeray-led group over the rights to use the symbol. Against the backdrop of revolt by Shinde, which led to the fall of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government, the two factions were staking a claim on the title Shiv Sena and its symbol bow and arrow.

The factions had approached the EC to decide on the matter and the 'bow and arrow' symbol was frozen. The EC had allotted different symbols to both factions for by-polls in Maharashtra. The Shinde-led faction was given 'two swords and a shield' while the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction was allotted 'flaming torch'.