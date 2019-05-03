EC officials have secret understanding with TMC: Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury

Senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha candidate Adhir Chowdhury Thursday alleged that a section of the Election Commission officials has helped the ruling Trinamool Congress in the Lok Sabha polls because of a secret understanding between them.

The Congress nominee from Baharampur Lok Sabha seat claimed that Special Police Observer in West Bengal Bibek Dubey is one such official.

"Special Police Observer Bibek Dubey and a section of the EC have reached a secret understanding with the TMC to ensure that the Congress loses in Murshidabad district," Chowdhury told reporters here.

"(West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo) Mamata Banerjee got assistance from these officials on the polling days in Murshidabad," Chowdhury told reporters here.

The former Union minister alleged that Dubey had not responded to his calls or texts when he had tried to contact him before and on the polling days.

Demanding removal of Dubey from the post, he said despite several complaints to the Commission by his party against the superintendent of police and the district magistrate, they were not replaced.

Chowdhury said he would meet Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora in New Delhi and demand the immediate removal of Dubey.

The former state Congress president also said the central forces were not properly deployed in the district and a number of polling booths were manned by state police personnel.

Murshidabad district has three LS constituencies - Baharampur, Jangipur and Murshidabad and polling in these seats were held on April 23 and 29.