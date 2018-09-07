App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2018 03:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

DMK to support Congress-sponsored Bharat Bandh against fuel price hike

Conveying his party's "whole-hearted support," party president M K Stalin said the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) would "enthusiastically take part and cooperate to make the shutdown a complete success."

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The DMK Friday announced it would extend its support to the Congress party's nationwide shutdown on September 10 over rising fuel prices and said it would play an active part in making it a success.

Conveying his party's "whole-hearted support," party president M K Stalin said the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) would "enthusiastically take part and cooperate to make the shutdown a complete success."

The DMK chief urged all sections of people, including government employees, teachers, traders and state transport corporation workers, to voluntarily support the bandh to "teach the BJP government a fitting lesson".

It was a matter of concern and anguish that fuel prices were rising fast to touch the Rs 100 per litre mark, he said in a statement, adding that even when crude prices fell, the Centre had not passed on the benefit to the people.

related news

Accusing the BJP government of not being bothered about the public or their purchasing power, he alleged that the Centre did not take any steps to rein in the "dangerous and unprecedented" fuel price rise and stop the slide of the rupee against the dollar.

Stalin accused Oil Marketing Companies of putting on hold the hike in fuel prices only during elections in states favourable to the BJP and increasing it after conclusion of polls.

He said the government has "pushed the people to the streets" to protest against the price rise. The Congress had Thursday called a Bharat Bandh to protest against the rising fuel prices.

It had said that the nationwide shutdown has the support of most of the opposition parties.
First Published on Sep 7, 2018 03:16 pm

tags #Congress #Current Affairs #DMK #India #Politics

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.