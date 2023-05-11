English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Delhi govt has control over services: SC on Delhi-Centre power row

    Hearing the Centre versus the Delhi government over the issue of demarcation of power, a constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said an elected government needs to have control over the administration.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 11, 2023 / 12:05 PM IST
    Delhi govt has control over services: SC on Delhi-Centre power row

    Delhi govt has control over services: SC on Delhi-Centre power row

    In a unanimous verdict, the Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that the Delhi government has legislative and executive powers over services.

    Hearing the Centre versus the Delhi government over the issue of demarcation of power, a constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said an elected government needs to have control over the administration.

    It refused to agree with the 2019 judgement of Justice Ashok Bhushan that the city government has no power over the issue of services.

    The bench, which also comprised Justices M R Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli and P S Narasimha, said democracy and federal structure are part of the basic structure of the Constitution.

    The constitution bench was set up to hear the legal issue concerning the scope of legislative and executive powers of the Centre and the National Capital Territory government over control of services in Delhi.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Current Affairs #Delhi government #Delhi-Centre row #India #Politics #SC
    first published: May 11, 2023 12:07 pm