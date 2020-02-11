Delhi election 2020: The biggest winners and losers; AAP's Atishi wins on debut

Aam Aadmi Party will be forming the government in Delhi following a resounding win in the assembly polls held on February 8. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Aam Aadmi Party will retain power in Delhi as it won the Delhi Assembly election with a clear majority. Here's a list of the biggest winners and losers from various constituencies. (Image: Twitter/@ AamAadmiParty) 2/11 Alka Lamba of the Congress (pictured) lost Chandni Chowk constituency to Parlad Singh Sawhney of AAP. (Image: Twitter/@LambaAlka) 3/11 BJP's Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (pictured) lost the Hari Nagar seat to AAP's Raj Kumari Dhillon. (Image: Twitter/@TajinderBagga) 4/11 Kapil Mishra of BJP (pictured) lost his Model Town seat to AAP's Akhilesh Pati Tripathi. (Image: PTI) 5/11 AAP's Deepak Singla (in pic) lost Vishwas Nagar constituency to BJP's Om Prakash Sharma. (Image: Twitter/@D_Singhal59) 6/11 Rajesh Bansiwla of AAP (C) lost the Rohini constituency to BJP's Vijender Kumar. (Image: Twitter/@AAPBansiwala) 7/11 Here's a list of the biggest winners | Arvind Kejriwal (C) retained his power in New Delhi constituency against BJP’s Sunil Kumar Yadav and Congress’ Romesh Sabharwal. (Image: Reuters) 8/11 AAP's Atishi (pictured with garlands) wins Kalkaji in her debut Assembly polls against BJP’s Dharambir Singh, BJP and Cong’s Shivani Chopra. (Image: PTI) 9/11 Manish Sisodia (R) won Patparganj for AAP defeating BJP’s Ravinder Singh Negi. (Image: PTI) 10/11 AAP's Amanatullah Khan (Pictured) won Okhla constituency, where the Shaheen Bagh protests are being held. He defeated BJP’s Braham Singh. (Image: PTI) 11/11 AAP's Raghav Chadha (pictured with garland) won the Rajinder Nagar seat defeating BJP veteran Sardar RP Singh. (Image: Twitter/@raghav_chadha) First Published on Feb 11, 2020 08:26 pm