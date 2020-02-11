App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Delhi
AAP : 62
BJP+ : 8

Need 28 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 08:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi election 2020: The biggest winners and losers; AAP's Atishi wins on debut

Aam Aadmi Party will be forming the government in Delhi following a resounding win in the assembly polls held on February 8.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The CM called the Delhi election result “a new model of politics”. It's a good sign for the country and this model of politics will take the country forward, he said. (Image: Twitter/@ AamAadmiParty)
1/11

Aam Aadmi Party will retain power in Delhi as it won the Delhi Assembly election with a clear majority. Here's a list of the biggest winners and losers from various constituencies. (Image: Twitter/@ AamAadmiParty)

Alka Lamba lost Chandni Chowk constituency for Congress to Parlad Singh Sawhney of AAP. (Image: Twitter/@LambaAlka)
2/11

Alka Lamba of the Congress (pictured) lost Chandni Chowk constituency to Parlad Singh Sawhney of AAP. (Image: Twitter/@LambaAlka)

BJP’s Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga loses Hari Nagar to AAP's Raj Kumari Dhillon. (Image: Twitter @TajinderBagga)
3/11

BJP's Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (pictured) lost the Hari Nagar seat to AAP's Raj Kumari Dhillon. (Image: Twitter/@TajinderBagga)

Kapil Mishra, BJP, lost Model Town to AAP’s Akhilesh Pati Tripathi. (Image: PTI)
4/11

Kapil Mishra of BJP (pictured) lost his Model Town seat to AAP's Akhilesh Pati Tripathi. (Image: PTI)

AAP’s Deepak Singla loses Vishwas Nagar constituency to BJP’s Om Prakash Sharma. (Image: Twitter @D_Singhal59)
5/11

AAP's Deepak Singla (in pic) lost Vishwas Nagar constituency to BJP's Om Prakash Sharma. (Image: Twitter/@D_Singhal59)

Rajesh Bansiwla of AAP lost Rohini constituency to BJP’s Vijender Kumar. (Image: Twitter @AAPBansiwala)
6/11

Rajesh Bansiwla of AAP (C) lost the Rohini constituency to BJP's Vijender Kumar. (Image: Twitter/@AAPBansiwala)

Here's a list of the biggest winners | Arvind Kejriwal (C) retained his power in New Delhi constituency against BJP’s Sunil Kumar Yadav and Congress’ Romesh Sabharwal. (Image: Reuters)
7/11

Here's a list of the biggest winners | Arvind Kejriwal (C) retained his power in New Delhi constituency against BJP’s Sunil Kumar Yadav and Congress’ Romesh Sabharwal. (Image: Reuters)

File image
8/11

AAP's Atishi (pictured with garlands) wins Kalkaji in her debut Assembly polls against BJP’s Dharambir Singh, BJP and Cong’s Shivani Chopra. (Image: PTI)

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and his wife Seema Sisodia Singh show their finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote during the Delhi Assembly elections at Pandav Nagar polling station. (Image: PTI)
9/11

Manish Sisodia (R) won Patparganj for AAP defeating BJP’s Ravinder Singh Negi. (Image: PTI)

AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins Okhla constituency, where Shaheen Bagh is situated, against BJP’s Braham Singh. (Image: PTI)
10/11

AAP's Amanatullah Khan (Pictured) won Okhla constituency, where the Shaheen Bagh protests are being held. He defeated BJP’s Braham Singh. (Image: PTI)

Raghav Chadha: The yout face of AAP, Chadha is the National Spokesperson of AAP and a member of the party's National Executive. (Image: Twitter/@raghav_chadha)
11/11

AAP's Raghav Chadha (pictured with garland) won the Rajinder Nagar seat defeating BJP veteran Sardar RP Singh. (Image: Twitter/@raghav_chadha)

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 08:26 pm

tags #AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #Assembly Election 2020 #BJP #Congress #Delhi Assembly election 2020 #India #Politics #Slideshow

