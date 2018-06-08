App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2018 03:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Congress to 'rotate' its ministers in Karnataka Assembly

AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal also said no first-time MLAs are being inducted into the cabinet for the time being

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Congress has decided to replace its ministers in the Kumaraswamy-led government in Karnataka with new faces after two years.

The party has also proposed that ministers who fail to achieve targets will be dropped when their performance is assessed after every six months. This exercise is expected to keep its ministers on their toes and will also pacify those who have been waiting in line to head a ministry.

AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal told The Times of India that the party high command has come up with certain criteria for induction and continuity of ministers in the CM’s cabinet. He said, “This is not the final cabinet. The ministers' performance will be reviewed every six months and those not meeting targets will be asked to go. The ministers' tenure is on a rotation basis for two years”.

He also said no first-time MLAs are being inducted for the time being, adding that the six berths which have not been filled will be kept on hold.

related news

Elucidating on the party’s proposal, KPCC working president Dinesh Gundu Rao told reporters that when the rejig happens after two years, the new ministers will be in office for three years. He added that non-performing ministers will be asked to vacate their offices during the periodic six-month performance assessment.

The announcement comes in the wake of internal din in the recently formed Congress-JD(S) coalition with respect to allotment of portfolios. Even a day after swearing in, portfolios have still not been allocated.

Catch the latest news, views and analysis on Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018
First Published on Jun 8, 2018 03:21 pm

tags #Congress #HD Kumaraswamy #Janata Dal Secular #Karnataka Polls 2018 #KC Venugopal

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.