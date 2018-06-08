Congress to 'rotate' its ministers in Karnataka Assembly

The Congress has decided to replace its ministers in the Kumaraswamy-led government in Karnataka with new faces after two years.

The party has also proposed that ministers who fail to achieve targets will be dropped when their performance is assessed after every six months. This exercise is expected to keep its ministers on their toes and will also pacify those who have been waiting in line to head a ministry.

AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal told The Times of India that the party high command has come up with certain criteria for induction and continuity of ministers in the CM’s cabinet. He said, “This is not the final cabinet. The ministers' performance will be reviewed every six months and those not meeting targets will be asked to go. The ministers' tenure is on a rotation basis for two years”.

He also said no first-time MLAs are being inducted for the time being, adding that the six berths which have not been filled will be kept on hold.

Elucidating on the party’s proposal, KPCC working president Dinesh Gundu Rao told reporters that when the rejig happens after two years, the new ministers will be in office for three years. He added that non-performing ministers will be asked to vacate their offices during the periodic six-month performance assessment.

The announcement comes in the wake of internal din in the recently formed Congress-JD(S) coalition with respect to allotment of portfolios. Even a day after swearing in, portfolios have still not been allocated.