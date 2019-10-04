App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2019 06:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress no longer taking grassroot feedback, says miffed Sanjay Nirupam

A miffed Nirupam, who had announced on Thursday that he would not campaign for the party in the Assembly polls scheduled for October 21, said the leadership was 'sidelining' him though he had served as Mumbai unit president for four years.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Friday said the party was no longer taking feedback from the grassroot level and had made the "AICC general secretary in charge of the state all-powerful".

A miffed Nirupam, who had announced on Thursday that he would not campaign for the party in the Assembly polls scheduled for October 21, said the leadership was "sidelining" him though he had served as Mumbai unit president for four years.

Speaking to PTI, Nirupam, who was removed as Mumbai Congress president ahead of the Lok Sabha polls this year, said his views had not been considered during ticket distribution for the Assembly polls.

Close

"I have been given no role in the Assembly poll process. My views have not been considered during (Assembly) ticket distribution in my own Lok Sabha constituency.

related news

"There is no respect for me, though I was Mumbai unit president for four years," the former MP said.

Attacking the Congress leadership, he said there was a "systematic fault" in the party, adding that "process of getting parallel feedback from the grassroot (workers) has been scrapped".

"The decision of the AICC general secretary in-charge of the state is final. The AICC general secretary has been made all powerful. He can be biased too," he said.

Nirupam said he had suggested one name as the party's candidate for the Versova Assembly constituency, part of the Mumbai North West LS seat from which he lost by a margin of 2.6 lakh votes in May, and that had not been considered.

"The name (Baldev Khosa) finalised by the party is of one who came third in the 2014 Assembly polls and has been inactive for the last five years," he said.

"The BJP is so aggressive in its campaign and we need to pick candidates who can match their aggression," he said.

Congress sources termed Nirupam's allegations as baseless, and said Khosa was a three-time MLA and a long-time party loyalist.

Nirupam, who had a long stint in the Shiv Sena, had joined the Congress in April 2005.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 4, 2019 06:05 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #Politics #Sanjay Nirupam

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.