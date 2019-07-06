Congress' Nana Patole challenges Nitin Gadkari's election to Lok Sabha in high court

Congress leader Nana Patole on July 5 filed a petition before the Bombay High Court challenging Union minister Nitin Gadkari's election to the Lok Sabha from Nagpur, alleging illegalities in the electoral process.

Gadkari defeated Patole by 1.97 lakh votes in the 2019 election.

"A petition was filed before the Nagpur bench of the high court Friday challenging Gadkari's election," said Patole's lawyer Vaibhav Jagtap.

Speaking to reporters, Patole alleged that laid-down procedures were not followed by the election authorities.

"The petition is against the Election Commission of India, their chief officers and Nitin Gadkari," Patole said.