App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2019 02:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress MLAs meet Goa Governor Mridula Sinha, stake claim to form govt

All the 14 Congress MLAs, led by Leader of the Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar, went to Raj Bhawan and handed over a letter to Sinha, saying it was the single largest party in the Assembly and should be allowed to form the government.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

A day after Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's death, Congress MLAs met Governor Mridula Sinha on Monday and staked claim to form government in the coastal state.

All the 14 Congress MLAs, led by Leader of the Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar, went to Raj Bhawan and handed over a letter to Sinha, saying it was the single largest party in the Assembly and should be allowed to form the government.

"We are saddened by the chief minister's demise, but before his final rites are performed, a new government has to be formed...The governor has acknowledged that the Congress is the single largest party and she said she will get back to us," Kavlekar told reporters here.

The opposition party had earlier written to Sinha, staking claim to form the government on Friday and then again on Sunday.

related news

Before heading to the Raj Bhawan, Kavlekar said, "We are a majority party in the House and still have to struggle to get the appointment. We demand that we be invited to form the government under the circumstances where the (BJP-led) government does not exist after Parrikar's demise," he said.

Asked about the possibility of the Assembly being kept in suspended animation, he said, "When the Congress is staking claim, that question does not arise."

The Congress is currently the single largest party in the state with 14 MLAs while the BJP has 12 in the 40-member Assembly.

The strength of the House has now been reduced to 36 due to demise of BJP MLA Francis D'Souza earlier this year and Parrikar on Sunday and resignations of two Congress MLAs Subhash Shirodkar and Dayanand Sopte last year.

The Goa Forward Party (GFP), the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) have three MLAs each, while the NCP has one. There are three independents as well.

The GFP, the MGP and Independents were part of the Parrikar-led government.
First Published on Mar 18, 2019 12:54 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Be Ready to Forfeit World Cup Final if Against Pakistan: Gambhir

Singaporean Couple Jailed for Beating Up Maid, Forcing Her to Eat Her ...

Ronaldo Faces Disciplinary Hearing Over Goal Celebration

Google Adds Translation Feature on Gboard For iOS

Langars, Relief Camps and Funeral Sewa: How Sikhs in New Zealand Won H ...

Brahmastra: Mouni Roy Reveals She Plays Villain in Alia Bhatt-Ranbir K ...

Facebook Under Lens For 'Covering up' Data Scandal

REEL Movie Awards 2019: That a Film Like Mulk Got Made is a Big Achiev ...

Trainee Journalist Admits to Killing Magazine Editor, Says He Had been ...

General elections 2019: K Chandrashekar Rao's TRS holds the key in Tel ...

GST Council to consider implementation of lower GST rates for realty s ...

Hundreds of Indian land laws cause confusion, conflict: Researchers

131 CAs debunk claims on govt holding back crucial economic data

Kerala unveils Jatayu sculpture, a towering tribute to women’s safet ...

Closing Bell: Nifty, Sensex end higher for sixth straight session; ene ...

India's growth path can withstand any challenges post elections: Frank ...

Corporate banks will drive earnings growth for next couple of years, s ...

ULIP: A story of good "investment" product, unfairly judged for its in ...

Lok Sabha polls: In Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu is up against 'M ...

Delhi Crime review: Netflix series reconstructs 2012 gang-rape case wi ...

L&T may spend about $1 billion in Mindtree buyout; ex-CEO Subroto Bagc ...

Pulwama aftermath: Indian Navy deployed nuclear submarines, aircraft c ...

Utrecht tram shooting: At least one dead in Dutch city, claims local n ...

Indian Wells Open: Bianca Andreescu shows her versatility, big-stage t ...

In 'I Have Done My Bhartiya-karan', Kanhaiyalal Kapoor asks what it ta ...

No water for a clean Ganga: River's reduced flow and declining health ...

Facebook apparently knew of Cambridge Analytica's data harvesting sinc ...

Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank: The grandeur of Alia Bhatt and Madhur ...

Tamannaah Bhatia was completely comfortable working with Sajid Khan

Sania Mirza has her 'selfie le le re' moment with Salman Khan in Dubai

Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank: Netizens ask, ‘Why is Madhuri Dixit ...

PM Narendra Modi biopic: Vivek Oberoi's nine different looks in the fi ...

Holi 2019: A glimpse at what Anita Hassanandani, Erica Fernandes and o ...

Love Aaj Kal 2: Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan go on a bike ride in D ...

Sonali Bendre spends her ‘normal day’ with Hrithik Roshan and fami ...

Anil Kapoor’s youthful banter with ‘chachu’ Arjun Kapoor is whol ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.