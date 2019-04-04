Campaign Trail — 4: Political leaders criss-cross nation, hold rallies and roadshows

From Andhra Pradesh to West Bengal, party chiefs and chief ministers addressed rallies and gatherings in a poll-bound country Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu address a corner meeting in Narsaraopeta on April 3. (Image: Twitter/@JaiTDP) 2/10 Jana Sena Party Chief Pawan Kalyan greets BSP chief Mayawati during a public meeting in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, on April 3. (Image: ANI) 3/10 Crowd at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally at the Brigade Parade ground in Kolkata, West Bengal, on April 3. (Image: Twitter/@narendramodi) 4/10 General view of the crowd in Wayanad, Kerala ahead of Congress President Rahul Gandhi filing his nomination on April 4. (Image: Twitter/@INCIndia) 5/10 Telangana Chief Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief K Chandrasekhar Rao addresses a rally. (Image: Twitter/@trspartyonline) 6/10 Congress President Rahul Gandhi with party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other leaders wave at supporters during a roadshow after filing his nomination papers for Lok Sabha elections, in Wayanad, Kerala. (Image: PTI) 7/10 Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief Naveen Patnaik during a roadshow in Ganjam district on April 3. (Image: ANI) 8/10 West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee addresses a rally at Dinhata, Cooch Behar, on April 3. (Image: Twitter/@AITCofficial) 9/10 Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses a public rally at Bokakhat Sports Complex ground in Assam on April 3. (Image: ANI) 10/10 Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the crowd at his rally in Siliguri, West Bengal, on April 3. (Image: Twitter/@narendramodi) First Published on Apr 4, 2019 06:48 pm