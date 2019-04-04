App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 04, 2019 06:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Campaign Trail — 4: Political leaders criss-cross nation, hold rallies and roadshows

From Andhra Pradesh to West Bengal, party chiefs and chief ministers addressed rallies and gatherings in a poll-bound country

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu address a corner meeting in Narsaraopeta on April 3. (Image: Twitter/@JaiTDP)
1/10

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu address a corner meeting in Narsaraopeta on April 3. (Image: Twitter/@JaiTDP)
Jana Sena Party Chief Pawan Kalyan greets BSP chief Mayawati during a public meeting in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh on April 3. (Image: ANI)
2/10

Jana Sena Party Chief Pawan Kalyan greets BSP chief Mayawati during a public meeting in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, on April 3. (Image: ANI)
Crowd at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally at the Brigade Parade ground in Kolkata, West Bengal on April 3. (Image: Twitter/@narendramodi)
3/10

Crowd at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally at the Brigade Parade ground in Kolkata, West Bengal, on April 3. (Image: Twitter/@narendramodi)
General view of the crowd in Wayanad, Kerala ahead of Congress President Rahul Gandhi filing his nomination on April 4. (Image: Twitter/@INCIndia)
4/10

General view of the crowd in Wayanad, Kerala ahead of Congress President Rahul Gandhi filing his nomination on April 4. (Image: Twitter/@INCIndia)
Telangana Chief Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief addresses a rally. (Image: Twitter/@trspartyonline)
5/10

Telangana Chief Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief K Chandrasekhar Rao addresses a rally. (Image: Twitter/@trspartyonline)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi with party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other leaders wave at party supporters during a roadshow after filing his nomination papers for Lok Sabha elections, in Wayanad, Kerala. (Image: PTI)
6/10

Congress President Rahul Gandhi with party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other leaders wave at supporters during a roadshow after filing his nomination papers for Lok Sabha elections, in Wayanad, Kerala. (Image: PTI)
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during a roadshow in Ganjam district on April 3. (Image: ANI)
7/10

Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief Naveen Patnaik during a roadshow in Ganjam district on April 3. (Image: ANI)
West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee addressing a rally at Dinhata, Cooch Behar on April 3. (Image: Twitter/@AITCofficial)
8/10

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee addresses a rally at Dinhata, Cooch Behar, on April 3. (Image: Twitter/@AITCofficial)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses at a public rally at Bokakhat Sports Complex ground in Assam on April 3. (Image: ANI)
9/10

Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses a public rally at Bokakhat Sports Complex ground in Assam on April 3. (Image: ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the crowd at his rally in Siliguri, West Bengal on April 3. (Image: Twitter/@narendramodi)
10/10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the crowd at his rally in Siliguri, West Bengal, on April 3. (Image: Twitter/@narendramodi)
First Published on Apr 4, 2019 06:48 pm

tags #Andhra Pradesh Assembly Polls 2019 #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Odisha Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics #Slideshow

