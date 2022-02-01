MARKET NEWS

    Budget 2022 | Nothing but deception for the common man, says Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

    Budget 2022 | Baghel said the budget has disappointed the larger section of the society as it failed to tackle the problems of unemployment and inflation.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 01, 2022 / 06:16 PM IST

    Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said on February 1 that the Union Budget 2022 was “directionless”, “anti-poor” and “anti-farmer” with nothing but deception for the common man.

    The Congress leader said that the budget had failed to tackle problems of inflation and unemployment.

    “A lot of things were expected from Union Budget 2022 as the nation will complete its 75 years of Independence this year and infuse enthusiasm among the farmers, businessmen and poor and middle class society of the country,” Baghel said in a statement.

    “However, this budget will only increase inequality and leave the largest section of our population vulnerable and dependent on handouts,” he said.


    Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2022-23 on February 1 with a focus on fast-tracking recovery, providing opportunities to businesses and creating six million new jobs. Agriculture, healthcare, small businesses and infrastructure featured in the proposals.

    “This is a directionless, anti-poor, anti-farmer budget. This is nothing but a deception with the general public. The government should first talk on the announcements of last year budget with proper facts and figures. Budget should not become a mere activity of announcements. Where are 100 smart cities which were announced under government’s mega plan? Did the farmer’s income get doubled?" Baghel said.

    Baghel also pointed out that there was no change in personal income tax slabs. “This budget is not for the middle class. This is the most unfavorable decision by the central government,” he said.
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Feb 1, 2022 06:11 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.