English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

BJP making false poll promise of free ration, will not fulfil it, says Mamata Banerjee

Addressing a rally in Bankura district, she described the BJP as a "party of outsiders", and alleged that it is bringing "goondas to create terror" in the state.

PTI
March 22, 2021 / 03:14 PM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File image)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File image)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday accused the BJP of making a false promise to supply free ration ahead of the assembly elections in the state and said the saffron party will "never fulfil this".

Addressing a rally in Bankura district, she described the BJP as a "party of outsiders", and alleged that it is bringing "goondas to create terror" in the state.

Also Read: West Bengal Election 2021 | Identity politics, corruption, and nepotism: Key issues in WB polls

"The BJP has made a false promise of free supply of ration. It will never fulfil this.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates on Assembly Election 2021

Close

Related stories

"BJP goons will come to your house and seek votes for their party. Be ready with household utensils to chase away such people if they threaten you," the TMC supremo told the rally.

Also Read: The Mimi Chakraborty Interview | There is a job crisis all over India. So why malign only Bengal?

Also Read: Babul Supriyo Interview I Bengal is only state where cut money is officially accepted profession

Accusing the BJP of issuing diktat to women about what to wear and what to eat, the CM also said, "They will make you think that Narendra Modi is bigger than BR Ambedkar."

"Have you seen how a cricket stadium in Gujarat was renamed after Modi? One day, they will change the name of the country. They are selling PSUs to private parties," she said.

Alleging that the Congress and the Left Front have a deal with the BJP, Banerjee said, "CPI(M) goons unleashed terror in Kotulpur, Chomkaitala, Jairambati areas when I was in opposition. They had attacked me and are now with the BJP."

Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the 2021 Assembly elections.
PTI
TAGS: #Assembly Election 2021 #BJP #Current Affairs #India #Mamata Banerjee #Politics #TMC #West Bengal Election 2021
first published: Mar 22, 2021 03:00 pm

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.