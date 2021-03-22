English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Live now
auto refresh
March 22, 2021 / 11:38 AM IST

Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: Will implement CAA in Assam, says BJP's state chief

Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: Catch latest updates of the poll campaign in all four states and the Union Territory

Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and the Union Territory of Puducherry will be heading for assembly elections over the next few weeks. Polling will happen in a single phase in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on April 6. While voters in Assam will cast their ballots in three phases, polling in Bengal will happen across eight phases. Counting
of votes in all states will happen on May 2. With days to go before the first votes are cast, the election campaign and canvassing is now gathering steam. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is hoping to retain power in Assam even as it faces ‘Mahajot’, the joint opposition alliance comprising the Congress, AIUDF and other regional parties. In Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress is fighting to keep BJP’s surge at bay. The saffron party has shown a dramatic electoral rise in the state over the last few years. Congress and the Left Front, which are allies in West Bengal, are competing for power in Kerala. The Congress-led UDF and the ruling LDF have been winning alternate elections since the early 1980s. Tamil Nadu’s ruling AIADMK has continued its alliance with the BJP amid a challenge from MK Stalin-led DMK and its alliance partners. However, one of the key things to watch out for in the southern state is how some of the smaller parties – including that of actor Kamal Haasan and TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK – may impact the poll outcome. With their government having collapsed due to defections weeks before the election, V Narayanasamy-led Congress is battling the BJP-NR Congress alliance in Puducherry.
  • March 22, 2021 / 11:38 AM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | Tamil Nadu: MK Stalin-led DMK's triumph or third consecutive term for AIADMK?

    A total of 6.28 crore voters are eligible to cast their ballots across 234 assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu. A party, or an alliance, needs to win 118 seats to secure a majority in the House.

    In the first state polls since J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi’s demise, MK Stalin’s DMK is taking on the AIADMK led by CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam. Who will win?

    Here are the details to get you started

  • March 22, 2021 / 11:09 AM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | Kerala: Congress-led UDF promises ‘Ministry of Happiness’ in manifesto

    The Congress-led United Democratic Alliance (UDF) has promised to set up a “Ministry of Happiness” in Kerala if it is voted to power in the state.

    Congress Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor told news agency ANI: “It is an integrated manifesto. We are open to businesses, there will be Investor Protection Act. Strikes and forced closures will be banned. There will be Ministry of Happiness as well.”

    Read more here

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • March 22, 2021 / 11:01 AM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | West Bengal minister and Trinamool Congress leader Firhad Hakim has resigned as the chairman of Kolkata Municipal Corporation following Election Commission's advice, as he is contesting in the assembly polls. (Input from ANI)

  • March 22, 2021 / 10:43 AM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | BJP’s Assam unit chief Ranjeet Kumar Dass to news agency ANI: This (Citizenship Amendment Act) has been passed (by Parliament). There is no question of stepping back. This is an ideological commitment of the BJP. CAA is not going to cause any harm. We will definitely implement it, rules will be formed.

  • March 22, 2021 / 10:28 AM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | Senthil Balaji, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate from Karur, has been reportedly booked under six sections of the Indian Penal Code for his alleged remarks against government officials.

    "Tell me if any official stops you from mining sand in bullock cart, he won't be there again," Senthil Balaji had reportedly said during the poll campaign.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • March 22, 2021 / 10:15 AM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | Kerala CM and LDF leader Pinarayi Vijayan: Some prominent Congress leaders are trying to reach the Kerala (Legislative) Assembly with the help of the BJP. They are into vote trading. In the coming days, more details will come out. (Input from news agency ANI)

  • March 22, 2021 / 10:09 AM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | How things are stacked in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

    Tamil Nadu’s ruling AIADMK has continued its alliance with the BJP amid a challenge from the MK Stalin-led DMK and its alliance partners in the state. However, one of the key things to watch out for in the southern state is how some of the smaller parties – including that of actor Kamal Haasan and TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK – perform. With their government having collapsed due to defections weeks before the election, V Narayanasamy-led Congress is battling the BJP-NR Congress alliance in Puducherry.

  • March 22, 2021 / 10:09 AM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | How things are stacked in Bengal, Kerala

    Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress is fighting to keep BJP’s surge at bay in Bengal. The saffron party has shown a dramatic electoral rise in the state over the last few years. Congress and the Left Front, which are allies in West Bengal, are competing for power in Kerala. The Congress-led UDF and the ruling LDF have been clinching power in Thiruvananthapuram every alternate term since the early 1980s.

  • March 22, 2021 / 10:08 AM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | How things are stacked in Assam

    With days to go before the first votes are cast, the election campaign and canvassing is now gathering steam. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is hoping to retain power in Assam even as it faces a joint opposition alliance called ‘Mahajot’ comprising the Congress, AIUDF and other regional parties.

  • March 22, 2021 / 10:07 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the 2021 Legislative Assembly election. Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and the Union Territory of Puducherry will be heading for polling to elect their new assemblies.

    Polling will happen in a single phase in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on April 6. Voting in Assam will happen across three phases and over eight phases in Bengal. Counting of votes in all states will happen on May 2.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates.

  • ADVERTISEMENT

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.