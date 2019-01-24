App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 08:58 AM IST | Source: Reuters

BJP could be crushed in Uttar Pradesh in Lok Sabha elections: Opinion Poll

The India Today-Karvy Insights Mood of the Nation opinion poll forecasts BJP and an ally could plummet to just 5 from the 73 seats it won in 2014, if most opposition parties including the Congress, come together

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could be crushed by an Opposition alliance in the country's most populous state of Uttar Pradesh in a general election, which is due by May, according to an opinion poll released on January 23.

The India Today-Karvy Insights Mood of the Nation opinion poll forecast that the number of seats held by Modi's BJP and an ally could plummet to just 5 from the 73 it won in the last election in 2014 if most of the opposition parties, including the Congress party, team up to take on Modi.

That would mean they would have to agree on only one opposition candidate to fight the BJP in each constituency.

A recently formed alliance between three regional parties in the state could win 58 seats without Congress joining it, the poll showed. BJP and its ally would win 18 seats in that scenario and Congress would have 4.

Uttar Pradesh sends 80 lawmakers to the Lok Sabha, the most for any state in India.

A total of 2,478 people were polled in Uttar Pradesh, which has a population of about 220 million, for the survey.
First Published on Jan 23, 2019 09:02 pm

tags #BJP #BSP #Congress #General Elections 2019 #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Samajwadi Party #SP

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.