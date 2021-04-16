Bengal Election 2021 | PM Modi to hold six more rallies; Bolpur, Kolkata to be in focus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Midnapore, West Bengal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to hold six more election rallies in West Bengal before the assembly poll campaign ends in the state.

Polling in West Bengal is happening in eight phases. Of these, four phases have concluded, and the next phase will take place on April 17.

Modi is likely to hold rallies in key constituencies such as Malda, Murshidabad, Kolkata South and Bolpur, sources said.

Bolpur, known for Rabindranath Tagore and Shantiniketan, could be the venue of the PM’s final rally in Bengal.

As the state goes to polls for the fifth phase on April 17, Modi will be at Asansol and Gangarampur to attend rallies.

The PM is expected to visit Malda and Murshidabad on April 22 which are Muslim-dominated districts where the Congress-Left-ISF alliance is in a triangular fight with the Trinamool Congress and the BJP. Some Muslim candidates have been given tickets by the BJP in both these districts. The PM’s message at these rallies, especially for the Muslim electorate, will be keenly watched. Earlier, a picture of a Muslim man speaking to Modi at an election rally had attracted a lot of attention.

The PM would also hold rallies in Kolkata South and Bolpur on April 24 for the seats in the last phase of polling on April 29. Kolkata South is a key urban seat for the saffron party. The PM may give a message to urban voters in the 11 constituencies of Kolkata district, as these voters in the past, voted for the TMC. Here the BJP is keen to make its presence felt.

The PM’s Bolpur rally could be the finale of his mega campaign in West Bengal, where he has held more than 20 campaign rallies. The BJP has fielded Anirban Ganguly from Bolpur, keen to dislodge the dominance of the TMC from the Birbhum district.