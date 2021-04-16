MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Bengal Election 2021 | PM Modi to hold six more rallies; Bolpur, Kolkata to be in focus

Kolkata South is a key urban seat for the saffron party. The PM may give a message to urban voters in the 11 constituencies of Kolkata district, as these voters in the past, voted for the TMC.

Aman Sharma
April 16, 2021 / 06:09 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Midnapore, West Bengal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Midnapore, West Bengal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to hold six more election rallies in West Bengal before the assembly poll campaign ends in the state.

Polling in West Bengal is happening in eight phases. Of these, four phases have concluded, and the next phase will take place on April 17.

Modi is likely to hold rallies in key constituencies such as Malda, Murshidabad, Kolkata South and Bolpur, sources said.

Bolpur, known for Rabindranath Tagore and Shantiniketan, could be the venue of the PM’s final rally in Bengal.

As the state goes to polls for the fifth phase on April 17, Modi will be at Asansol and Gangarampur to attend rallies.

Close

Related stories

The PM is expected to visit Malda and Murshidabad on April 22 which are Muslim-dominated districts where the Congress-Left-ISF alliance is in a triangular fight with the Trinamool Congress and the BJP. Some Muslim candidates have been given tickets by the BJP in both these districts. The PM’s message at these rallies, especially for the Muslim electorate, will be keenly watched. Earlier, a picture of a Muslim man speaking to Modi at an election rally had attracted a lot of attention.

The PM would also hold rallies in Kolkata South and Bolpur on April 24 for the seats in the last phase of polling on April 29. Kolkata South is a key urban seat for the saffron party. The PM may give a message to urban voters in the 11 constituencies of Kolkata district, as these voters in the past, voted for the TMC. Here the BJP is keen to make its presence felt.

The PM’s Bolpur rally could be the finale of his mega campaign in West Bengal, where he has held more than 20 campaign rallies. The BJP has fielded Anirban Ganguly from Bolpur, keen to dislodge the dominance of the TMC from the Birbhum district.
Aman Sharma is a writer at News18
TAGS: #West Bengal Election 2021
first published: Apr 16, 2021 06:09 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.