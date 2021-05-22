MARKET NEWS

Didi, forgive me: Former TMC MLA Sonali Guha who joined BJP issues public apology to Mamata Banerjee

Moneycontrol News
May 22, 2021 / 03:25 PM IST
Sonali Guha issued West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerje a public apology on Twitter

Four-time TMC legislator Sonali Guha, who had joined BJP before the West Bengal assembly election, put out on May 22 a public apology on Twitter addressed to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and sought re-entry in the state's ruling party.

Guha, a former associate of Banerjee for decades, said in the apology that moving to other political party (BJP) was ‘wrong decision’

“I am writing to you with a broken heart. I got emotional and took an extremely wrong decision of moving to other political party,” Guha wrote in a message shared on Twitter.

Sonali Guha is a former associate of Mamata Banerjee for decades Sonali Guha is a former associate of Mamata Banerjee for decades

In March, Guha, the former deputy speaker of the West Bengal assembly had joined the BJP after she had been denied a ticket by the TMC. The four-time MLA from Satgachia had said that she was compelled to join the BJP because she did not get respect in the TMC.

“I could not convince myself and be a part of the party. I so regret the decision. As a fish cannot live without water, likewise I am unable to live without you,” she said.

Banerjee stormed to power for the third consecutive time, when TMC won 213 of the 292 seats while the BJP bagged 77 seats in the West Bengal assembly polls, the results of which were announced on May 2.

She also sought forgiveness from Banerjee.

“Please forgive me. If you don't forgive me, I will not live. I request you to allow me to spend the rest of my life under the shade of your love,” she said.
TAGS: #Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) #Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Sonali Guha #TMC government #West Bengal Election 2021
first published: May 22, 2021 03:15 pm

