Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates | Phase 4 battle for UP registers 9.1% voter turnout till 9 am; PM Modi urges people to vote

February 23, 2022 / 08:38 AM IST

Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates | I am voting to ensure progress of the country, says a voter in Lucknow

Polling in underway at nine assembly seats of Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh "I cast my vote to ensure the progress of the country. This is my hope when I cast my vote. Step out of your houses and participate in voting, strengthen the nation," BM Gupta, ADG (Retd), MES told news agency ANI. Polling is underway for fourth phase of elections across 59 seats in nine districts of UP today.