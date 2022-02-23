Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates | Phase 4 battle for UP registers 9.1% voter turnout till 9 am; PM Modi urges people to vote

Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates |
Voting began for 59 seats across nine districts, including Lucknow and Lakhimpur Kheri, on February 23 in the fourth round of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to urge voters to exercise their franchise and contribute in strengthening the democracy by using their valuable votes. A total of
624 candidates are in the fray for the seats spread across Terai, Awadh and Bundelkhand regions of the state. Of the 59 seats, 16 are reserved. BSP chief Mayawati, who voted in Lucknow, said Muslims were not happy with Samajdwadi Party. The key players in the fray in this phase include Brijesh Pathak and Ashutosh Tandon, both ministers in the Yogi Adityanath government, Rajeshwar Singh, former ED director, Aditi Singh, former Congress MLA and Abhishek Mishra and Manoj Pandey, both former ministers in the Akhilesh Yadav government between 2012 and 2017. This round of voting is considered crucial for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. With eight seats, Lakhimpur Kheri
district poses a challenge to the ruling party. Though all the seats are held by the BJP, the recent bail to Ashish Mishra
, the son of Union minister Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’, who was arrested in connection with the violence that killed eight people, including four farmers on October 3, will test the ruling party. For the BJP, which won 51 of 59 seats in the 2017 Assembly polls, another challenge would be to retain its seats in the Terai region, where its MP Varun Gandhi
has broken ranks to target the party’s government, at Centre and in the state. Gandhi's Parliament constituency of Pilibhit has four seats, all of which are represented by the BJP. The area also has a sizable farmer population that opposed the farm laws. Though the three laws have been called back, the bitterness remained. Though the stakes are not as high for the Congress, retaining two of the five seats in Rae Bareli will be a matter of prestige. Two Congress MLAs Rakesh Singh from Harchandpur and Aditi Singh in Rae Bareli have switched sides to the BJP. Rae Bareli is the parliamentary constituency of Congress’ interim president Sonia Gandhi, who appealed to voters to support the party
on February 21. Nine Assembly seats of Lucknow will also go polling on February 23. Eight of these seats have BJP MLAs. The ruling BJP faces a keen challenge from Akhilesh Yadav-led SP in Uttar Pradesh. In the last Assembly polls, the party had secured a win with a three-fourths majority, with firebrand leader Yogi Adityanath being later announced as the chief minister. The SP government could win 47 seats while the Congress party won only seven. The SP had won four of the 59 seats in 2017, while the BSP was victorious on two seats. With today’s Phase-4 of election, polling will be over in as many as 231 of the 403 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The remaining 172 seats will vote in three phases on February 27, March 3 and March 7, while the results will be declared on March 10, along with the results of Goa, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Manipur.