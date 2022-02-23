English
    February 23, 2022 / 10:03 AM IST

    Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates | Phase 4 battle for UP registers 9.1% voter turnout till 9 am; PM Modi urges people to vote

    Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates | A total of 624 candidates are in the fray for the seats spread across Terai, Awadh and Bundelkhand regions of the state. Of the 59 seats, 16 are reserved.

    Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates | Voting began for 59 seats across nine districts, including Lucknow and Lakhimpur Kheri, on February 23 in the fourth round of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to urge voters to exercise their franchise and contribute in strengthening the democracy by using their valuable votes. A total of
    624 candidates are in the fray for the seats spread across Terai, Awadh and Bundelkhand regions of the state. Of the 59 seats, 16 are reserved. BSP chief Mayawati, who voted in Lucknow, said Muslims were not happy with Samajdwadi Party. The key players in the fray in this phase include Brijesh Pathak and Ashutosh Tandon, both ministers in the Yogi Adityanath government, Rajeshwar Singh, former ED director, Aditi Singh, former Congress MLA and Abhishek Mishra and Manoj Pandey, both former ministers in the Akhilesh Yadav government between 2012 and 2017. This round of voting is considered crucial for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. With eight seats, Lakhimpur Kheri district poses a challenge to the ruling party. Though all the seats are held by the BJP, the recent bail to Ashish Mishra, the son of Union minister Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’, who was arrested in connection with the violence that killed eight people, including four farmers on October 3, will test the ruling party. For the BJP, which won 51 of 59 seats in the 2017 Assembly polls, another challenge would be to retain its seats in the Terai region, where its MP Varun Gandhi has broken ranks to target the party’s government, at Centre and in the state. Gandhi's Parliament constituency of Pilibhit has four seats, all of which are represented by the BJP.  The area also has a sizable farmer population that opposed the farm laws.  Though the three laws have been called back, the bitterness remained. Though the stakes are not as high for the Congress, retaining two of the five seats in Rae Bareli will be a matter of prestige. Two Congress MLAs Rakesh Singh from Harchandpur and Aditi Singh in Rae Bareli have switched sides to the BJP. Rae Bareli is the parliamentary constituency of Congress’ interim president Sonia Gandhi, who appealed to voters to support the party on February 21. Nine Assembly seats of Lucknow will also go polling on February 23. Eight of these seats have BJP MLAs. The ruling BJP faces a keen challenge from Akhilesh Yadav-led SP in Uttar Pradesh. In the last Assembly polls, the party had secured a win with a three-fourths majority, with firebrand leader Yogi Adityanath being later announced as the chief minister. The SP government could win 47 seats while the Congress party won only seven. The SP had won four of the 59 seats in 2017, while the BSP was victorious on two seats. With today’s Phase-4 of election, polling will be over in as many as 231 of the 403 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The remaining 172 seats will vote in three phases on February 27, March 3 and March 7, while the results will be declared on March 10, along with the results of Goa, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Manipur.
    • February 23, 2022 / 10:05 AM IST

      Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates | 9.1 % voter turnout till 9 am in UP

      The 59 assembly constituencies voting in the fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh polls have recorded 9.1 per cent voter turnout till 9 am, according to Election Commission of India. 

    • February 23, 2022 / 09:51 AM IST

      Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates | Our UP numbers will increase, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh  

      Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on February 23 that the Bharatiya Janata Party will win more seats in Uttar Pradesh than it won in 2017."BJP will not only repeat the history but it is also an undeniable possibility that our number of seats will increase," Singh said in Lucknow. As many as 59 seats of UP, including nine in Lucknow, are voting in the fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh elections today. Rajnath Singh was in Lucknow to cast his vote. Singh is an MP from Lucknow.  

    • February 23, 2022 / 09:44 AM IST

      Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates | Yogi Adityanath will form government in UP, break 2017 record, says Unnao MP Sakshi Maharaj

      BJP MP from Unnao Unnao Sakshi Maharaj said on February 23 that Yogi Adityanath will form government return to power in UP by break 2017 record in which BJP had won 312 of the 403 seats.  'CM Yogi will form govt again, break his 2017 record': Sakshi Maharaj said after casting his vote in at Gadan Khera Primary School in Unnao "BJP will win all six seats in Unnao with a majority. On the basis of all the campaigning I did, I can say that CM Yogi Adityanath will form the government again by breaking his 2017 record. I think the numbers may go up to 350," Maharaj told news agency ANI. UP is voting in fourth phase at 59 seats spread across 59 districts, including Unnao. 

    • February 23, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST

      Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates | Make your contribution to strengthen democracy, PM Modi to voters 

    • February 23, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST

      Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates | Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges Uttar Pradesh to vote

      Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters on Wednesday to exercise their franchise as UP votes in phase four of assembly elections. "Today is the fourth round of voting in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. I request all the voters to make their contribution to strengthening the democracy by using their valuable votes," PM Modi tweeted

    • February 23, 2022 / 08:38 AM IST

      Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates | I am voting to ensure progress of the country, says a voter in Lucknow

      Polling in underway at nine assembly seats of Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh "I cast my vote to ensure the progress of the country. This is my hope when I cast my vote. Step out of your houses and participate in voting, strengthen the nation," BM Gupta, ADG (Retd), MES told news agency ANI. Polling is underway for fourth phase of elections across 59 seats in nine districts of UP today.

    • February 23, 2022 / 08:21 AM IST

      Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates | Muslims not happy with Samajwadi Party, says Mayawati

      Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati said on February 23 that Muslims were not happy with Samajwadi Party. "Muslims are not happy with Samajwadi Party. They will not vote for them. People of UP have rejected SP even before voting as voting for SP means Gunda raj, Mafia raj. Riots happened in SP government. The face of SP leaders tell that they are not coming to power," Mayawati said. (ANI) 

    • February 23, 2022 / 08:10 AM IST

      Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates | Fate of 624 candidates will be sealed today

      A total of 624 candidates are in the fray for the seats spread across Terai, Awadh and Bundelkhand regions covering nine districts of the state. Of the 59 seats, 16 are reserved. Of the candidates in the fray, 129 have serious criminal charges against them while 167 have criminal cases pending against them. There are 231 Crorepati candidates in th fray today.

    • February 23, 2022 / 08:04 AM IST

      Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates  | BSP headed towards absolute majority in UP, says SC Misra

      Senior BSP leader Satish Chandra Mishra said on February 23 that the Mayawati-led party is headed for an absolute majority in Uttar Pradesh."BSP is headed towards absolute majority. Taking into account the first 3 phases and today's voting, you will find out that voting done for BSP. Just like 2007, BSP will form govt with absolute majority, Mayawati will become UP's CM for 5th time," Misra said. 

    • February 23, 2022 / 07:54 AM IST

      Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates | Aditi Singh, BJP candidate from Rae Bareli casts vote

      BJP candidate from Raebareli Sadar seat, Aditi Singh casts her vote at a polling booth in Lalpur Chauhan, Raebareli on February 23, in the fourth phase of UP assembly elections. "I want people to vote and make the voting percentage high. Congress is nowhere in the race," she said. Aditi had won the seat in 2017 on a Congress ticket.  

    • February 23, 2022 / 07:49 AM IST

      Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates | Voting for 59 seats in Phase 4 begins. All eyes on Lucknow, Lakhimpur Kheri

      With eight seats, Lakhimpur Kheri district poses a challenge to the ruling BJP. Though all the seats are held by the BJP, the recent bail to Ashish Mishra, the son of Union minister Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’, who was arrested in connection with the violence that killed eight people, will test the ruling party. 

      READ | Voting for 59 seats in Phase 4 begins. All eyes on Lucknow, Lakhimpur Kheri

    • February 23, 2022 / 07:39 AM IST

      Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates | BSP chief Mayawati casts her vote at Municipal Nursery School polling booth in Lucknow 

