    Lakhimpur violence: MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni’s son Ashish Mishra gets bail

    Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra 'Teni', is the main accused in the case incident that took place on October 3 in Lakhimpur Kheri, near Lucknow, in which at least eight people, including four farmers, were killed after they were mowed down by an SUV during a protest.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 10, 2022 / 02:15 PM IST
    Ashish Mishra, son of MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni (Source: ANI)

    The Allahabad High Court today granted bail to Ashish Mishra, main accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident, according to a report in legal news website LiveLaw.in.

    Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra 'Teni', is the main accused in the case incident that took place on  October 3 in Lakhimpur Kheri, near Lucknow, in which at least eight people, including four farmers, were killed after they were mowed down by an SUV during a protest.

    Mishra had  moved the court after his bail plea was rejected by the Lower court.  Police had  arrested Mishra, and others, under Section 302 IPC.

    [This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.]
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Ajay Mishra Teni #Ashish Mishra #Current Affairs #India #Lakhimpur Kheri Violence #Politics #UP Elections 2022 #Uttar Pradesh
    first published: Feb 10, 2022 02:15 pm
