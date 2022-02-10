Lakhimpur violence: MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni’s son Ashish Mishra gets bail

Ashish Mishra, son of MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni (Source: ANI)

The Allahabad High Court today granted bail to Ashish Mishra, main accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident, according to a report in legal news website LiveLaw.in.

Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra 'Teni', is the main accused in the case incident that took place on October 3 in Lakhimpur Kheri, near Lucknow, in which at least eight people, including four farmers, were killed after they were mowed down by an SUV during a protest.

Mishra had moved the court after his bail plea was rejected by the Lower court. Police had arrested Mishra, and others, under Section 302 IPC.

[This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.]