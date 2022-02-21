English
    UP Elections 2022: Sonia Gandhi appeals to people of Raebareli to vote for Congress candidates

    Sonia Gandhi also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, accusing them of mismanagement during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    February 21, 2022 / 03:06 PM IST
    Sonia Gandhi (File image: PTI)

    Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday accused the BJP of meting out "step-motherly" treatment to Raebareli and urged people to vote for her party candidates in the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

    Gandhi also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, accusing them of mismanagement during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    "It’s going to be an important election because for the last five years you have seen a government which did nothing except divide people,” Gandhi said during a virtual address on the last day of the poll campaign for fourth phase.

    Sonia Gandhi is an MP from Raebareli which goes to polls on February 23.
    first published: Feb 21, 2022 03:06 pm

