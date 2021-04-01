Assembly Election 2021 | Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram: Voting for second phase underway in Assam, West Bengal

The Election Commission (EC), on February 26, announced the Legislative Assembly election schedule for four states-Assam, Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and a Union Territory - Puducherry.

Polling is being held for 39 assembly constituencies in Assam and 30 seats in West Bengal in the second phase of assembly elections on April 1. The voting began between 7 am and 6 pm. Assam is voting in three phases and West Bengal in eight phases. The votes will be counted on May 2.

As many as 191 candidates are in the fray for the 30 seats going to polls in West Bengal spread across 24 Parganas Part-1, Bankura Part-2, Paschim Midnapore Part-2, and East Midnapore districts. All the 10, 620 booths where polling will be held in the second phase have been declared as "sensitive" by the EC, PTI said quoting sources.



West Bengal: Polling underway at booth number 76 in Debra, West Midnapore district, in the second phase of Assembly elections pic.twitter.com/hioo6PETWI

West Bengal is arguably the biggest election prize that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been eyeing in recent times. The state is witnessing the most high-stakes battle with two-time chief minister Mamata Banerjee facing a tough challenge from the BJP amid a series of defections from her Trinamool Congress to the saffron party. In the first phase of elections on March 27, as many as 30 assembly seats went to polls in West Bengal.

The elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly are being held in eight phases between March 27 and April 29.

In Assam, 39 constituencies are going to polls in the second phase. In the first phase, 47 seats went to polls in the 126-member assembly. The third and final phase of Assam elections will be held on April 6.There are a total of 345 candidates in the fray for 39 constituencies. Of the 345 candidates, there are four ministers and the deputy speaker of the Assam assembly. Prominent faces from the BJP include ministers Parimal Suklabaidya from Dholai, Bhabesh Kalita from Rangia, Pijush Hazarika from Jagiroad and deputy speaker Aminul Haque Laskar from Sonai.

In Assam, the ruling BJP is seeking a second term with the help of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) in the state. The Congress-led 'Mahajot' and United Regional Front (URF) led by Akhil Gogoi's Raijor Dal are also in the fray.

The BJP had scripted history in 2016 by ending 15-year-long Congress rule.