Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: Kerala poll officer orders inquiry in all seats after errors found in voter list

March 23, 2021 / 08:11 AM IST

Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and the Union Territory of Puducherry will be heading for assembly elections over the next few weeks. Polling will happen in a single phase in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on April 6. While voters in Assam will cast their ballots in three phases, polling in Bengal will happen across eight phases. Counting of
votes in all states will happen on May 2. With less than four days to go before the first phase of voting, the election campaign and canvassing is now gathering steam. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is hoping to retain power in Assam even as it faces ‘Mahajot’, the joint opposition alliance comprising the Congress, AIUDF and other regional parties. In Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress is fighting to keep BJP’s surge at bay. The saffron party has shown a dramatic electoral rise in the state over the last few years. Congress and the Left Front, which are allies in West Bengal, are competing for power in Kerala. The Congress-led UDF and the ruling LDF have been winning alternate elections since the early 1980s. Tamil Nadu’s ruling AIADMK has continued its alliance with the BJP amid a challenge from MK Stalin-led DMK and its alliance partners. However, one of the key things to watch out for in the southern state is how some of the smaller parties – including that of actor Kamal Haasan and TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK – may impact the poll outcome. With their government having collapsed due to defections weeks before the election, V Narayanasamy-led Congress is battling the BJP-NR Congress alliance in Puducherry.
  • March 23, 2021 / 08:11 AM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | Kerala’s chief electoral officer orders inquiry in all seats after errors found in voter list

    The chief electoral officer in Kerala has ordered a detailed inquiry into all 140 constituencies after a preliminary investigation confirmed discrepancies in the voter list, NDTV reported yesterday. This came days after Ramesh Chennithala, the Leader of the Opposition, filed a complaint with the Election Commission alleging these discrepancies. Chennithala had alleged a conspiracy to create fake voters to influence the result of the assembly polls in favour of the ruling Left Front.

    "An official has been suspended in Kasaragod district after it was found that he had approved five cards for one person," the news report quoted Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena as saying.

    "We have not been able to see any political motives so far. I am looking into this aspect... to see if there is intentional, motivated or foul play on the part of the officials to give more cards or create more entries. We will identify them and take action as per the law," Meena added.

  • March 23, 2021 / 07:57 AM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | Congress names two G23 leaders as star campaigner for third phase of Bengal polls

    The Congress party’s star campaigners list for the third phase of polls in Bengal was released yesterday. The list features 30 party leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Manmohan Singh, Sachin Pilot, Ashok Gehlot, Randip Singh Surjewala, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Mallikarjun Kharge, Captain Amarinder Singh and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

    While most Congress G23 leaders, who sought an overhaul of the party’s functioning and structure and wrote a strongly worded letter to the Sonia Gandhi, were snubbed, the list did feature two of the names – Rajya Sabha MP Manish Tewari and Jitin Prasada, who is the party’s in-charge in the state.

  • March 23, 2021 / 07:41 AM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | 324 candidates left in fray for Assembly poll in Puducherry

    As many as 324 candidates are left in the fray for the April 6 assembly poll in Puducherry, the Department of Election said yesterday. Fifty-eight candidates out of 382 candidates, whose nominations were found to be in order at the end of scrutiny of nominations on March 20, withdrew their nominations today, the last day to withdraw candidatures

    Most of the candidates who withdrew their nominations were Independents. N Rangasamy, the All India NR Congress leader, is among the key contestants and is seeking election from two segments -Thattanchavady in Puducherry region and Yanam, an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh. (Input from PTI)

  • March 23, 2021 / 07:22 AM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | Former DMK MP KP Ramalingam, who joined BJP, to news agency ANI: (MK) Stalin said he has doubts regarding [former Tamil Nadu CM and AIADMK leader] J Jayalalithaa's death. I have some doubts regarding Kalaignar's (former Tamil Nadu CM and DMK leader M Karunanidhi) death. I will tell people how he (Stalin) became the Leader of Opposition and what he did in front of me in Delhi. Farooq Abdullah (former Jammu and Kashmir CM) is witness to that.

  • March 23, 2021 / 07:18 AM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | How things are stacked in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

    Tamil Nadu’s ruling AIADMK has continued its alliance with the BJP amid a challenge from the MK Stalin-led DMK and its alliance partners in the state. However, one of the key things to watch out for in the southern state is how some of the smaller parties – including that of actor Kamal Haasan and TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK – perform. With their government having collapsed due to defections weeks before the election, V Narayanasamy-led Congress is battling the BJP-NR Congress alliance in Puducherry.

  • March 23, 2021 / 07:18 AM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | How things are stacked in Bengal, Kerala

    Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress is fighting to keep BJP’s surge at bay in Bengal. The saffron party has shown a dramatic electoral rise in the state over the last few years. Congress and the Left Front, which are allies in West Bengal, are competing for power in Kerala. The Congress-led UDF and the ruling LDF have been clinching power in Thiruvananthapuram every alternate term since the early 1980s.

  • March 23, 2021 / 07:17 AM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | How things are stacked in Assam

    With days to go before the first votes are cast, the election campaign and canvassing is now gathering steam. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is hoping to retain power in Assam even as it faces a joint opposition alliance called ‘Mahajot’ comprising the Congress, AIUDF and other regional parties.

  • March 23, 2021 / 07:17 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the 2021 Legislative Assembly election. Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and the Union Territory of Puducherry will be heading for polling to elect their new assemblies.

    Polling will happen in a single phase in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on April 6. Voting in Assam will happen across three phases and over eight phases in Bengal. Counting of votes in all states will happen on May 2.

    Less than four days to go for the first phase of voting. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates.

