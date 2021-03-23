Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: Kerala poll officer orders inquiry in all seats after errors found in voter list

Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | Kerala’s chief electoral officer orders inquiry in all seats after errors found in voter list
The chief electoral officer in Kerala has ordered a detailed inquiry into all 140 constituencies after a preliminary investigation confirmed discrepancies in the voter list, NDTV reported yesterday. This came days after Ramesh Chennithala, the Leader of the Opposition, filed a complaint with the Election Commission alleging these discrepancies. Chennithala had alleged a conspiracy to create fake voters to influence the result of the assembly polls in favour of the ruling Left Front.
"An official has been suspended in Kasaragod district after it was found that he had approved five cards for one person," the news report quoted Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena as saying.
"We have not been able to see any political motives so far. I am looking into this aspect... to see if there is intentional, motivated or foul play on the part of the officials to give more cards or create more entries. We will identify them and take action as per the law," Meena added.