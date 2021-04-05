Amit Shah to visit Chhattisgarh naxal attack site; to meet injured jawans

Amit shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday will visit the site in Chhattisgarh where 22 security personnel were killed by Naxals in an ambush, officials said. The minister will also chair a meeting where the security situation arising out of the Saturday incident will be reviewed.

During his visit, Shah will meet some of the injured security personnel in a hospital, a home ministry official said. Thirty jawans were injured in the ambush.

The home minister along with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is expected to attend a wreath laying ceremony in Raipur and pay tributes to the security personnel killed in the attack, another official said.

The security personnel were killed by Naxals when they were out on a combing operation in a forest along the border of the Bijapur and Sukma districts of the state.

The home minister on Sunday vowed to give a befitting response to the Naxals and said that the battle against the extremists will be won through joint efforts of the central and state governments.

Shah had said that the government will continue its fight against such enemies of peace and progress.