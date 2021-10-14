MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Allow Chhath Puja celebrations in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal urges L-G Anil Baijal

The DDMA had on September 30, said that no Chhath celebrations would be allowed in public places, public grounds, river banks, temples etc. in the national capital.

Moneycontrol News
October 14, 2021 / 02:34 PM IST
Toxic foam formation at Yamuna river in 2019 (Image: PTI)

Toxic foam formation at Yamuna river in 2019 (Image: PTI)


Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal seeking his permission to hold Chhath celebrations in the national capital.

The CM has urged the LG to allow celebrations in Delhi as the COVID-19 situation is under control and many other states have allowed it as well. Kejriwal has requested the LG request you to convene meeting of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and grant permission.

The DDMA had on September 30, said that no Chhath celebrations would be allowed in public places, public grounds, river banks, temples etc. in the national capital.

“The people of Delhi celebrate Chhath Puja every year with great faith and reverence. This festival is an important part of our Vedic Aryan culture. People seek health, prosperity and peace by worshiping the Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiyya in the auspicious Chhath Puja,” the CM said.

The decision had triggered a political row with Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta declaring that the festival will be celebrated in a grand manner and the municipal corporations ruled by the party will make arrangements for it.

Close

Related stories

“The spread of COVID-19 has been under control in Delhi for the last three months. I am of the opinion that we should be allowed to celebrate Chhath Puja while keeping in mind the COVID protocols,” CM said in the letter.

Earlier, Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister i Manish Sisodia had written a letter to Centre seeking permission to organise Chhath in Delhi.Chhath Puja — dedicated to the Sun god and his wife — has developed into one of the biggest festivals in Delhi, manifesting the growing aspirations of the largest migrant group in the city, the Purvanchalis – the natives of Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh —  who celebrate the festival.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal #Chhath puja #Current Affairs #Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal #India #Politics #Purvanchal
first published: Oct 14, 2021 02:34 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.