Allow Chhath Puja celebrations in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal urges L-G Anil Baijal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal seeking his permission to hold Chhath celebrations in the national capital.



I have urged Hon’ble LG to allow Chhath pooja celebrations in Delhi. Corona is now in control and many other states have allowed it. pic.twitter.com/110ZZtpBMl

— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 14, 2021

The CM has urged the LG to allow celebrations in Delhi as the COVID-19 situation is under control and many other states have allowed it as well. Kejriwal has requested the LG request you to convene meeting of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and grant permission.

The DDMA had on September 30, said that no Chhath celebrations would be allowed in public places, public grounds, river banks, temples etc. in the national capital.

“The people of Delhi celebrate Chhath Puja every year with great faith and reverence. This festival is an important part of our Vedic Aryan culture. People seek health, prosperity and peace by worshiping the Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiyya in the auspicious Chhath Puja,” the CM said.

The decision had triggered a political row with Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta declaring that the festival will be celebrated in a grand manner and the municipal corporations ruled by the party will make arrangements for it.

“The spread of COVID-19 has been under control in Delhi for the last three months. I am of the opinion that we should be allowed to celebrate Chhath Puja while keeping in mind the COVID protocols,” CM said in the letter.

Earlier, Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister i Manish Sisodia had written a letter to Centre seeking permission to organise Chhath in Delhi.Chhath Puja — dedicated to the Sun god and his wife — has developed into one of the biggest festivals in Delhi, manifesting the growing aspirations of the largest migrant group in the city, the Purvanchalis – the natives of Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh — who celebrate the festival.