No Chhath celebrations to be allowed in public places, river banks in Delhi, says DDMA

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on September 30 said that no Chhath celebrations will be allowed in public places, public grounds, river banks, temples etc in the national capital.

In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the DDMA issued fresh guidelines and has advised the public to celebrate the same at their homes.

In addition, it also stated that COVID preventive measures in the national capital to continue till November 15.

"Fairs, melas, food stalls, jhoolas, rallies and processions will not be permitted during festivals in Delhi. Chhat pooja celebration shall not be allowed in public places and people are advised to celebrate the same at their homes," the DDMA said in an official order.

"All event organsiers will have to obtain requisite permissions from the district magistrate (DM) concerned for organising festival events, well in advance. No permission shall be granted by DMs or authorities for conducting any event in containment zones," it added.

The DDMA clarified that no standing or squatting will be allowed at festive events and only sitting on chairs with social distancing will be permitted.

The order also stated that in case, any violation of this order is noticed by the Authorities, the organisers of the event as well as other persons responsible, shall be proceeded against as per the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the

With the new cases, the overall infection tally in the city climbed to 14,38,821. Over 14.13 lakh patients have recovered from the disease, and the death toll stood at 25,087.

Meanwhile, the national capital recorded 41 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent and zero fatality due to the infection on September 29, according to a health bulletin issued by the city government.

Delhi has recorded only five fatalities due to the infection in September so far.